ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A Healthy Nature Handbook: Excerpt

By Justin Pepper
resilience.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBobolink Foundation. Reproduced by permission of Island Press, Washington, D.C. The excerpt is taken from the Chapter: The Society of Stewardship with Stephen Packard, Linda Masters, and Eriko Kojima p. ages 125 – 127. “We want diversity of people, not only the biodiversity in the ecosystem,” says Eriko....

www.resilience.org

Comments / 0

Related
Wallpaper*

Second Nature

A new slipcase for Maison Ruinart’s champagne bottles offers an elegant, functional and fully recyclable alternative to the gift box, so its green credentials are now as sparkling as its output. Maison Ruinart redefines the gifting season with a new approach to its champagne packaging that elevates the art...
DRINKS
resilience.org

Rebugging the Planet: Excerpt

The truth is that bugs are exquisite in their evolutionary design and they should be able to exists for their own sake, not just for the value in service they give us. But they should be revered for all the vital roles they do play in keeping our only and shared home inhabitable. We just need to see them differently. Looking at a few choice examples of both iconic and totally obscure bugs, I hope to show you their key role in nature and why we depend so much on invertebrates.
WILDLIFE
hometownfocus.us

Healthy for Life

Hello, December, and welcome to our white winter wonderland. It is said that snow’s color isn’t actually white, it is translucent. Well, there is a big white billowing blanket of snow that is draping our scenery while I am writing this column. The first big snowfall surely sets...
VIRGINIA, MN
resilience.org

Omicron on the rise: Pandemic as a life lesson for the human species

If we think of a disease as something that is sending us a message that we need to incorporate into our individual and collective lives, we get a much different view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. So far, our attempts at integrating COVID-19 into our existence have been met with one surprising turn after another. The rapid rise of the Omicron variant is just the latest twist in the pandemic story. And, it follows the rise of the Delta variant which led to a previous new wave of infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
resilience.org

The Cost of Waiting

“Push a complex system too far, and it will not come back.” — Joe Norman, founder and chief scientist at Applied Complexity Science. Last month, Mother Nature taught British Columbia another ugly lesson about the consequences of blah, blah, blah on climate change, unchecked energy use and globalization.
ENVIRONMENT
theeastcountygazette.com

Fully Vaccinated Americans Are Getting Omicron in the US. Here’s Why?

In the United States, the Omicron variation has been linked to 43 COVID-19 cases, the majority of which have occurred in people who were completely vaccinated, with a third of those having had a booster dose, according to an official United States report published on Friday. The Centers for Disease...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Bobolink Foundation#Island Press#Ethnic
deseret.com

Scientists predict what happens next with the omicron variant

Multiple scientists and experts are weighing on what Americans should expect from the omicron variant of the coronavirus over the next few weeks. Dr. Stephen Goldstein, professor at the Eccles Institute of Human Genetics at the University of Utah, told Salon that cases will rise in the next few weeks to peak levels.
SCIENCE
resilience.org

Saturnalia

Io, Saturnalia! Today we cast off the orders imposed on us from our parasitic overlords and do as we will. Well, we would if our overlords would allow it. Which doesn’t happen any more. That should be telling. Actual slaves in Rome had more freedom than we do. We don’t even get bathroom breaks, never mind seven days.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
resilience.org

Hacking at the root

There are a thousand hacking at the branches of evil to one striking at the root. –Henry David Thoreau. I can’t count the number of articles and opinion pieces I’ve read lately that talk about terrible problems facing humanity, and then lay out some practical solutions. Yes, there are plenty of technical answers to the challenges of our times. But they won’t be implemented, because these essays all fail to address the key question of power—and I don’t mean electricity.
MICROSOFT
daviessky.org

Healthy for the Holidays

Stay safe this holiday season with these recommendations from the Green River District Health Department. “We want to have safe, happy holidays with all of our friends and family but COVID-19 is still a threat in our community,” said Clay Horton, Public Health Director. Vaccines are free and widely...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
resilience.org

The Cult of Busy-ness

I am reading Sarah Jaffe’s Work Won’t Love You Back. As you can imagine, this is rather like throwing gasoline on a flame. Jaffe’s book is packed with all the things I hate about our working world — or perhaps our not-working world — and she’s put names and vivid life stories with all the broken elements. What Jaffe makes abundantly clear is that our “work ethic” — what I call the cult of busy-ness, since the fetishizing of being at a wage-job all the time has little to do with actual work — is killing us. I’d like to expand that a bit. This mania for wage work is not just killing us and our planet; it is not even generating any true rewards for anyone. It is empty, useless waste. And it certainly isn’t getting any real work done.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
resilience.org

The climate response cliff

Climate change is only one symptom of a broader ecological crisis; the rapid loss of wild life is equally critical. Most species other than humans and our livestock, (and pets and pests) have had horrifying drops in population within the last 70 years or so, even if they are not yet threatened with extinction. We and our livestock are now 96% of the mass of land vertebrates, leaving all wild creatures together to comprise a mere 4%. At this rate within another generation there may be virtually nothing left but us and our coterie—and we would not survive that, as we depend on a network of life more complex than we can imagine. We’re also seeing the oceans acidifying, filling with plastic and toxins, and warming; topsoil depleted, rivers and aquifers running dry; and the proliferation of nuclear weapons and power plants leaving sites potentially dangerous for thousands or even millions of years. Various toxins are infiltrating our water, our food and our bodies.
ENVIRONMENT
resilience.org

No Future Under Plutocracy

Ed. note: This essay was previously published at the Trouble. For many, the New Deal is a shining example of what people power can accomplish. The standard narrative could hardly be more epic: in the midst of the Great Depression, everyday American citizens and labor unions organized huge protests and strikes that pushed the federal government to pass historic reforms. New laws and government agencies put the public back to work, established a social safety net, and stabilized the economy, saving the country from collapse. That era has drawn significant attention recently as climate activists use it as a blueprint for today’s struggle to pass a Green New Deal (GND) that addresses the full scale of the climate crisis. But some essential historical details are often omitted from the story. Many supporters of a GND might be surprised to learn, for example, that among the coalition of forces that delivered these New Deal reforms was Standard Oil of New Jersey—a firm that we know today as Exxon—and much of the rest of the oil industry. Details like this demand that activists take a closer look at the workings of power in our society. With little reason to expect the same sort of business support for a full-scale GND today, its fate (and ours) rests upon the climate movement’s ability to democratize society and wrest governing power from business interests.
KÄTHE KOLLWITZ
Popular Science

9 best supplements for gut health

Image by moakets from Pixabay There are many options available for proper gut health and bloating, but these best supplements for gut health and bloating featured today will help you get your gut health back in check quickly.
HEALTH
Gephardt Daily

LDS Church General Handbook now complete in English

Dec. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Wednesday that its General Handbook is now complete in English. A news release from the LDS Church says: “‘General Handbook: Serving in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ is now complete in English after its first partial release nearly two years ago. The most recent updates were published today online and in the Gospel Library app. This handbook has been prepared under the direction of the First Presidency and Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.”
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
resilience.org

Henry David Thoreau, philosopher of post-traumatic growth

In an age of destabilizing climate change, refugee crises, and global pandemics, with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) on the rise, Thoreau’s Walden is more relevant than ever. Stepping to the beat of a different drum, simple living, appreciation of Nature, civil disobedience—these are themes often associated with nineteenth-century American...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy