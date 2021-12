What to expect from Eagle FC’s USA debut. Khabib Nurmagomedov had one of the best MMA careers of all time. Luckily for MMA fans, once Nurmagomedov retired, he purchased an MMA promotion to increase his impact on the sport. The former champion purchased Gorilla Fighting Championship and re-named it Eagle Fighting Championship with the hopes of benefiting MMA with his knowledge and connections. One year after his purchase, Nurmagomedov will move the promotion from Russia to the United States in early 2022.

