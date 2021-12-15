ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Family of late Texas man who told officers he could not breathe during arrest to receive $5M

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2noTek_0dNdCP8X00

Texas's Williamson County has settled the case of a 40-year-old Black man who died during his 2019 arrest after telling officers he could not breathe.

"The Commissioners Court approved a settlement in the Javier Ambler lawsuit of $5 million. The County will pay approx. $1.6 million with the remainder paid by the County's insurance," the county said in a tweet.

On March 28, 2019, Ambler died after a car chase that started when he did not dim his headlights for oncoming traffic, according to NBC News.

Williamson County deputies James Johnson and Zachary Camden, who were joined by a reality television crew for "Live PD," chased Ambler for more than 20 minutes. When authorities reached Ambler, they tased him multiple times.

Body camera footage showed Ambler telling them that he could not breathe.

"We're very proud to have represented the Ambler family and reached a settlement that sends a message that ignoring a person's pleas that they cannot breathe will no longer be tolerated," the firm Edwards Law said in a tweet.

The settlement is required to be paid in 14 days. Ambler's parents will receive $1 million, and his children will each receive $1.5 million, according to The Austin American-Statesmen.

The deputies were indicted in March on charges of second-degree manslaughter, with their attorneys saying at that time their clients were not responsible for Ambler's death, NBC reported.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody was previously arrested and indicted on one count of felony tampering with evidence after he was accused of ordering that "Live PD" destroy the footage showing Ambler's death.

Comments / 4

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Williamson County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Williamson County, TX
Crime & Safety
FOXBusiness

Christian ministries ask Supreme Court to block Biden OSHA vaccine mandate

Three Christian ministries have asked the Supreme Court to block the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, which requires all companies with 100 employees or more to force workers to get vaccinated or take regular testing for coronavirus. The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals blocked the mandate in early November but the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals lifted the stay on Friday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Biden's unending dilemma: Dealing with Joe Manchin

President Biden has faced a dilemma through much of this first year of his presidency: He needs Sen. Joe Manchin ’s (D-W.Va.) vote to do anything in the Senate. That political reality, which spins out of the 50-50 Senate evenly divided between the parties, became a real political crisis for the White House on Sunday after Manchin said he would not back Biden’s top political priority, the Build Back Better climate-and-social-spending legislation.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nbc News#Live Pd
NBC News

What the collapse of Build Back Better would mean for climate change

WILMINGTON, Del. – The likely demise of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better legislation would have devastating consequences for American efforts to combat climate change, making it nearly impossible for the U.S. to meet its emissions-cutting pledges under the Paris agreement. An overwhelming majority of Biden’s proposed climate...
ENVIRONMENT
The Associated Press

NHL stops cross-border games, shuts down 6th team

NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of a sixth team on Sunday in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league. The Detroit Red Wings were added to...
NHL
The Hill

The Hill

414K+
Followers
50K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy