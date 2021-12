In 2017, 16-year-old Kennedi High went missing. In a new documentary, “Black and Missing,” a Baltimore police officer said he initially did not see anything “out of the ordinary” about High’s disappearance, despite the fact that she has autism and no history of running away from home. In response to concern that High was taken by a man she had been texting, a former investigator with the department noted that in Maryland, where she lived, the legal age to give consent is 16. After the Black and Missing Foundation pushed for national radio coverage and a police press conference, a tip from an Uber driver ultimately led to High’s safe return to her mother.

