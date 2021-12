Early Porsche 911s have a reputation for wayward handling. While this legend has no doubt been exaggerated over time, there is an element of truth to the tales. With the vast majority of its weight on the rear tires, an early 911 will naturally tend towards both understeer and lift-throttle oversteer, necessitating an unusual technique for fast cornering. This sketchy reputation was compounded by the fact that very early cars were especially tricky to drive. To solve the problem, Porsche came up with an incredibly crude solution: cast-iron ballasts installed behind the front bumper.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO