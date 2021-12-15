ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trending Crypto News: What’s Going on With BTC, ETH, XRP, ADA and LTC Today?

By William White
InvestorPlace
 3 days ago

There’s loads of crypto news to talk about today as some of the biggest players in the space are trending today. So what’s behind the trending crypto news for Wednesday? To start off with the basics, markets are still active following a glitch yesterday on CoinMarketCap. That glitch resulted in many...

Cardano
BTC, ETH and XRP Price Analysis for December 18

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
$28M In Bitcoin Was Just Transferred Onto Binance

What happened: An anonymous cryptocurrency wallet holding $28,610,345 of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) just transferred their funds onto Binance. The bitcoin wallet address tied to this transfer has been identified as:. bc1qyhw3fwpnntz39lu0shlsd3hmaalrtwrsjkjfdhzs4t6lglf3km7s4m2vw6. You can view more details about the transaction here. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency transfers from wallets to exchanges is...
Top Ethereum Competitor Skyrockets As Crypto Payments Firm Circle Announces Support

The price of an Ethereum (ETH) challenger is surging after global internet finance firm Circle announces native support for USD Coin (USDC) on the smart contracts platform. In a new blog post, Avalanche (AVAX) announced their USDC integration to enable more seamless transactions and payment options for developers and users of decentralized finance protocols, enterprise applications and non-fungible token marketplaces.
YFI Crypto News: The Buyback News That’s Sending Yearn.Finance Sky-High

Yearn.Finance (CCC:YFI-USD) is taking the world by storm today. The ecosystem’s YFI token is flying, thanks to a bullish piece of YFI crypto news. An innovative, crypto-centric take on buybacks is allowing the network to repossess and dispose of assets. It seems investors are quite excited about a constricted circulation of the currency.
Livepeer Crypto: What to Know About the Web 3.0 Crypto Streaming Play Ahead of Layer-2 Migration

Web 3.0 cryptos are showing a real threat to the internet as we know it. Right now, much of the internet is controlled by a handful of tech giants. With Web 3.0, these crypto plays will migrate from the World Wide Web to the blockchain. They will put users in charge, allowing democratic means to steer networks and apps; this will create the most optimal product for the average user. Livepeer (CCC:LPT-USD) is one such network, promising to revamp the way we consume live-streamed content online through blockchain tech. The Livepeer crypto is now catching many investors’ attentions, too. It is preparing a network migration that stands to make it even more efficient and user-friendly.
Bitcoin
Economy
Markets
Ethereum
Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana Are Crashing, but Which Is the Best Buy for 2022?

The December crypto sell-off has been swift and brutal. Investors looking to position their portfolios for 2022 and beyond may consider buying the dip. Sticking to more established cryptocurrencies offers a balanced option worth taking. The crypto market plunged as much as 10% on Monday to add to a sell-off...
What to Watch in Crypto Today: Robinhood, Russia, IMF

In the latest episode of the Crypto Minute, Ross Mac of Maconomics explored Robinhood’s (HOOD) - Get Robinhood Markets, Inc. Class A Report launch of cryptocurrency gifting, reports the Russian central bank is weighing a cryptocurrency ban and policy considerations at the International Monetary Fund, or IMF. Transcript:. Robinhood...
Bitcoin price news – live: BTC and Ethereum surge as crypto boss says dollar is ‘going to zero’

Bitcoin (BTC) has seen a slight price rise on Thursday, returning above $49,000 for the first time since the start of the week.Ethereum (ETH) has also experienced a slight resurgence to take it back above $4,000, while other leading cryptocurrencies have benefitted from the buoyant market.Solana (SOL) is up by more than 10 per cent over the last 24 hours, boosting its market cap north of $50 billion.Cardano (ada), Binance Coin (BNB), Ripple (XRP) saw more modest gains of between 3-5 per cent, while dogecoin has managed to consolidate the gains it experienced earlier in the week after Tesla announced it would begin accepting payments in the meme coin.Analysts remain divided over whether the market will see a resurgence before the end of the year, with the most bullish continuing to predict a record-breaking end to 2021.You can find all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here. Read More Bitcoin: Self-proclaimed creator wins right to keep $50B BTC fortune he claims to ownMystery bitcoin ‘whale’ suddenly buys massive amount of cryptocurrency
7 Best Cryptos to Buy Heading as We Look Towards 2022

Cryptos are the future of money, with Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) being one popular alternative. It does not have any physical form. However, you can use it as an online currency for purchasing goods or services from merchants who accept it in their payment system — making crypto a quicker and safer option than other currencies because there’s no third party.
