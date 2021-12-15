ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP Trapped Around $0.8 as Bulls Unable to Find Momentum

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleXRP continues to consolidate in a tight range in preparation for a big move. XRP price is approaching the support at $0.75 after its attempt to move higher was rejected. While the trend remains flat for XRP, it appears that the price is being condensed in the current structure, which may...

cryptopotato.com

Benzinga

Coinbase Global Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

XRP, MATIC, Terra Price Analysis: 17 December

As the market condition over the past 24-hours resonated with the bears, altcoins like XRP, MATIC and Terra saw losses on their daily charts. While XRP bounced back from its bullish trendline, MATIC and LUNA struggled to hold their immediate supports. XRP. As XRP saw a down-channel breakout on 16...
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Rollercoaster Continues – Bitcoin Dipped Below $47K as Global Markets in Deep Red

The cryptocurrency space, as well as global financial markets, all bled out in the past 24 hours, with BTC slipping to $47,000. Bitcoin’s positive price movements were short-lived once more as the asset fell to $47,000 again. The altcoins are in the red as well, with Ethereum sliding below $4,000 and Polkadot dumping by nearly 6%.
STOCKS
themarketperiodical.com

Ripple (XRP) Analysis: XRP currently shuffles between $0.76 and $0.85 while being neutral after a long time. Will XRP get back on its bullish track soon?

XRP is on a neutral trend after experiencing fake breakouts and breakdowns. The token’s weekly performance faced no change when compared to its past data. The current market price of XRP is near its 24-hour low price mark. Ripple, or XRP, currently stays on a neutral trend after the...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulls#Price Analysis#Xrp#Key Support#Rsi#Btc#Binance Futures#Cryptopotato
cryptopotato.com

Fed Leaves Rates Unchanged but Global Markets and Bitcoin Slide: This Week’s Crypto Recap

Bitcoin failed to chart any substantial gains and is down 2.4% over the past week, despite the US raising debt ceiling and leaving rates unchanged. Another seven days have passed and, unfortunately, they weren’t any better than the week before. Traditional and cryptocurrency markets are tumbling, despite the US Federal Reserve leaving rates unchanged and increasing the country’s debt ceiling by $2.5 trillion.
STOCKS
cryptopolitan.com

Algorand price analysis: ALGO finds support at $1.350 but bulls remain dormant

Algorand price analysis suggests sideways movement across the short term. The closest support level lies at $1.350 and further below at $1.3090. ALGO faces resistance at the $1.3862 mark and further upwards at $1.400. The Algorand price analysis shows that after falling to the $1.350 mark the buyers were able...
STOCKS
The Independent

Bitcoin price news – live: BTC and Ethereum surge as crypto boss says dollar is ‘going to zero’

Bitcoin (BTC) has seen a slight price rise on Thursday, returning above $49,000 for the first time since the start of the week.Ethereum (ETH) has also experienced a slight resurgence to take it back above $4,000, while other leading cryptocurrencies have benefitted from the buoyant market.Solana (SOL) is up by more than 10 per cent over the last 24 hours, boosting its market cap north of $50 billion.Cardano (ada), Binance Coin (BNB), Ripple (XRP) saw more modest gains of between 3-5 per cent, while dogecoin has managed to consolidate the gains it experienced earlier in the week after Tesla announced it would begin accepting payments in the meme coin.Analysts remain divided over whether the market will see a resurgence before the end of the year, with the most bullish continuing to predict a record-breaking end to 2021.You can find all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here. Read More Bitcoin: Self-proclaimed creator wins right to keep $50B BTC fortune he claims to ownMystery bitcoin ‘whale’ suddenly buys massive amount of cryptocurrency
MARKETS
u.today

Shiba Inu, Solana, Ether Prices Getting Crushed Amid Market Sell-Off

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Avalanche Price Analysis: AVAX Rallies Above $100 on USDC Integration News

Avalanche rallied on the news that it will be the newest network to support USDC, the second-largest stablecoin in the crypto market. Key Resistance levels: $121, $147 (ATH) AVAX touched the support at $78 before starting a significant rally after Circle announced AVAX as the next network on which USDC can transact. This news took the cryptocurrency above the resistance at $100 which now acts as support. The next key resistance is found at $121 and the all-time high is still some distance away at $147.
STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH Blasts Above $4,000, as Bulls Fight For Recovery

Yesterday, Ethereum surprised the market with a quick dash back above $4,000. Key Resistance levels: $4,435, $4,868 (ATH) ETH formed a descending wedge as prices moved lower (in blue), hinting at a bullish potential. Initially, the cryptocurrency made a lower low which signaled that the correction could continue and sentiment in the market was very bearish.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin-Related And Ethereum-Related Stock Coinbase Is Falling

Shares of several companies in the broader tech sector, including Coinbase Global Inc (NASDAQ:COIN), are trading lower as investors weigh Wednesday's Fed announcements and assess tapering outlook. Expected rate hikes for 2022 which could weigh on tech and growth stocks. Coinbase shares are also trading lower amid overall market weakness...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bulls battle with 200-SMA on the way to 1.1385

EUR/USD holds onto biggest daily gains in a week around monthly high. Clear break of seven-week-old falling trend line, bullish MACD signals favor buyers. One-month-old horizontal area challenges further upside, ascending trend line from late November restricts short-term declines. Although 200-SMA probe EUR/USD bulls around a monthly peak, a clear...
CURRENCIES
cryptopotato.com

Crypto Hedge Funds are Outperforming Following Bitcoin’s Decline Since November

Crypto hedge funds backed by a basket of digital assets outperformed Bitcoin last month as the world’s leading cryptocurrency fell hard from its peak price. Bitcoin ended the month of November down 7% but hedge funds with a more diverse portfolio of cryptocurrencies only dropped 2% for the period according to the Eurekahedge Crypto-Currency Hedge Fund Index.
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Monero Price Analysis: 16 December

The past two days have marked a decent bullish recovery attempt as Bitcoin endeavors to re-enter the $50,000 zone. Dogecoin, as usual, did not fail to flash its high volatility after a staggering surge on 14 December. The near-term technicals for Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Monero, hinted at decreasing selling pressure.
MARKETS

