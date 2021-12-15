ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

One of Dayton area's largest banks awards grant funding to three local organizations

By John Bush
Dayton Business Journal
Dayton Business Journal
 4 days ago
The bank and its foundation awarded $26,500 in...

Dayton Business Journal

Defense firm's Dayton-area subsidiary named to $48M Air Force contract

A Virginia-based company and its Dayton-area subsidiary have been awarded a new Air Force contract worth up to $48 million. DCS Corp., headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, and Beavercreek Township-based Infoscitex recently landed a five-year blanket purchase agreement (BPA) in support of the 711th Human Performance Wing (HPW) Warfighter Interactions & Readiness Division, which is located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Issued by the General Services Administration (GSA), the agreement is under the GSA multiple award schedule.
DAYTON, OH
Dayton Business Journal

BizEquity Valuation Software Drives First Ever Valuation-Based Loan with Banking Partner

Valuation fintech leader BizEquity- known for its state-of-the-art valuation software and extensive client portfolio consisting of heavy-hitting banks, financial advisors, accounting professionals, and more- has achieved a milestone in the lending and fintech world. In September 2021, BizEquity partnered with Freedom Bank to power the bank’s release of a Business Valuation Loan product. Just two months after the launch, the Virginia-based bank underwrites its first loan using BizEquity’s valuation technology Michael M. Carter, the Founder & CEO of BizEquity stated, “Our mission from day one has been to help businesses and their owners get the credit, planning, and insurance coverage they need for the businesses they have built. BizEquity enables business owners to understand their worth by democratizing business valuation knowledge through our patented service. We are proud to power the first ever business valuation-based loan with Freedom Bank. We believe this will revolutionize banking by allowing bankers and their risk and credit departments to understand the enterprise value of the businesses they serve.”
Dayton Business Journal

Startup university founder: Online education is key to global talent pipeline

Two years into launching, Nexford University is growing its enrollment and taking on a lofty goal: addressing global economic inequality. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
Dayton Business Journal

U.S. mortgage rates again remain stagnant

U.S. mortgage rates essentially held steady for the third straight week, according to Freddie Mac. The 30-year fixed mortgage rate averaged 3.10% for the week ending Dec. 9 — down from 3.11% last week. Five months ago, mortgage rates hit 2.65%, which was the lowest since tracking began in 1971. A year ago, mortgage rates stood at 2.71%.
DAYTON, OH
Dayton Business Journal

Dayton Business Journal

Dayton, OH
ABOUT

The Dayton Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

