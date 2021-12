MACOMB/Moline, IL – Lora Lidaywa, procurement officer supervisor at Western Illinois University, has been named the director of purchasing at WIU, effective Dec. 1. Lidaywa has served as the procurement officer supervisor since September 2012. In this role, she was responsible for bids and proposals of $100,000 and more; serving as the lead buyer for construction projects; serving as a trainer for purchasing procedures; served as the P-card administrator; and built and maintained vendor relations to ensure BEP compliance. Previously, she was a purchasing officer III for four years. Lidaywa joined the Purchasing Office in April 2000 as a secretary III, and was named purchasing officer I in May 2001 and purchasing officer II in October 2004.

MOLINE, IL ・ 4 DAYS AGO