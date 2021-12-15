ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Burnley-Watford clash postponed due to Covid-19 outbreak

By Jude Summerfield
 4 days ago

The Premier League fixture between Burnley and Watford scheduled for Wednesday evening has been postponed due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the Hornets' squad. England's top flight recorded its highest number of weekly positive tests since May 2020 in its latest round of checks. Coronavirus cases are rising throughout the United...

AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
Sporting News

Why Arsenal's Aubameyang was stripped of captain's armband by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has taken a strong and decisive measure by removing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the club captaincy after his 'latest disciplinary breach.'. The club announced the decision on Dec. 14, with the breach cited as the reason for the decision. The Gabon international was previously dropped by...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta confirms allegation of racial abuse in Arsenal’s victory at Leeds

Leeds are braced for a Premier League investigation after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta confirmed some of his players had been racially abused by a fan during his side’s 4-1 win at Elland Road.Gabriel Martinelli’s first-half brace and further goals from Bukayo Saka and substitute Emile Smith Rowe secured Arteta’s impressive side a third straight league win.The Gunners cashed in against a depleted Leeds side, who were without 10 first team players through injury and suspension, but the Londoners’ classy display was marred by football’s latest racist incident.Arteta said: “Yes, unfortunately I can confirm that. It was reported to the stadium...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.FootballLiverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.😝 pic.twitter.com/NRA6xANFVS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021Not bad.... not bad at all 😁 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021Another win at Anfield 🥶❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ozPhVNKNVL— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) December 16, 2021Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021Kylian Mbappe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Premier League managers to discuss Covid-19 crisis at Monday meeting

Premier League managers will convene on Monday to discuss the Covid-19 crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is on a knife edge.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled matches have already been postponed due to positive Covid tests, and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle the club bosses’ “concerns and unanswered questions”, in particular around the criteria used by the Premier League board to grant approval to a postponement.Magpies manager Howe is worried the incomplete fixture list makes the league...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

European rugby chiefs facing fixture headache following raft of postponements

European competition is in turmoil as organisers scramble to find a window in the already crowded schedule to stage the seven matches that have been postponed this weekend.And with the new French travel restrictions that have caused chaos across the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup likely to continue into January, meaningful completion of the group phase is no longer a certainty.All seven round two games involving French and British clubs on Saturday and Sunday have been called off due to the measures imposed on travellers from the UK that make cross-border competition impossible.Five Champions Cup games have fallen, on top...
RUGBY
90min.com

Clubs in England & Wales to support Shelter's #NoHomeKit on Boxing Day

Nearly 100 clubs in the EFL, non-league and Welsh leagues plan to support homeless charity Shelter’s #NoHomeKit campaign on Boxing Day, which will see sides ditch their usual home shirts and opt for away or third strips to support everyone without a home. EFL clubs including Portsmouth, Salford City,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Newcastle hire former Celtic sporting director Nick Hammond

Newcastle United have hired former Celtic and Reading sporting director Nick Hammond as a temporary transfer consultant, 90min understands. Hammond, who has also served as technical director for West Bromwich Albion, will give some much needed footballing experience to the club's current hierarchy. Director Amanda Staveley is the current figure...
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Jack Grealish's 10 best midfielders of all time

Jack Grealish put together his list of the 10 best midfielders in the Premier League, but notably left out two of the biggest names - Roy Keane and Paul Scholes. Grealish is one of the most promising players in the league right now, currently plying his trade at Manchester City. He was asked by BT Sport to name his top 10 midfielders, and the 26-year-old put together a list of some of the best players he has grown up watching, which could explain the absence of Keane and Scholes from the list.
PREMIER LEAGUE
90min.com

Emma Hayes reacts to Chelsea's Women's Champions League exit

Chelsea manager Emma Hayes has insisted that COVID-19 stress was a significant factor in her team’s group stage exit from the Women’s Champions League this week. The Blues, who reached last season’s final, needed to avoid defeat to Wolfsburg on matchday six, or at the very least hope that Juventus failed to beat Servette in the group’s other fixture.
SOCCER
90min.com

Kai Havertz returns to Chelsea training after negative Covid-19 test

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Kai Havertz has tested negative for Covid-19 and has returned to training as usual. Havertz missed Thursday's 1-1 draw with Everton after complaining of feeling unwell, and he was sent for a Covid test after Romelu Lukaku, Ben Chilwell, Timo Werner and Callum Hudson-Odoi all tested positive.
PUBLIC HEALTH
90min.com

Liverpool predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League

Liverpool travel to the capital for a Premier League match away to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday afternoon. Jurgen Klopp's rampaging Reds have enjoyed a blistering campaign so far, losing just one of their 25 matches across all competitions this term (winning 20 of them). Yet, Liverpool still trail Manchester City (by just a point) in a feverish title race and can scarcely afford any dropped points against an out-of-practice Tottenham team.
PREMIER LEAGUE

