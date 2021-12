Conservators have found the name of a bishop inscribed on a rare rock crystal jar that was part of a Viking Age hoard discovered by a metal detectorist.Experts discovered the words “Bishop Hyguald had me made” on the base of the jar, which is around 5cm high and resembles an ornate perfume bottle.When it was discovered with the hoard in a field in Dumfries and Galloway in 2014, the jar was wrapped in textiles and when first examined it could not be seen clearly.However, 3D X-ray imaging produced in partnership with the British Museum allowed the object to be investigated...

