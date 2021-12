The accolades continue to pile up. On Friday, USA Basketball announced that Kevin Durant has been named its male athlete of the year for 2020. It was KD’s third time for the honor, having won previously in 2010 and 2016. No other male player has won the award three times. Durant also becomes the second Net — and first Brooklyn Net — to be so honored. Jason Kidd was named Player of the Year in 2007. Kyrie Irving was honored in 2014 when with the Cavs.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO