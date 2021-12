(Pocket-lint) - Apple has released an Android app called Tracker Detect. It will let Android users search for AirTags or other Find My-compatible trackers. The Cupertino-based company first announced the app last June, with the promise that it would allow Android users to discover trackers potentially being used without their knowledge. According to the app's listing on Google Play Store, it can scan for devices, and if it finds any, it will let you play an alarm sound on it so you can find it. It. also serves up information on who the AirTag belongs to and how to disable it if necessary.

