If anyone can end a feud, it’s Rick Ross. Fresh off the release of his latest studio album Richer Than I Ever Been, Ross caught up with Elliott Wilson and B. Dot for an album-centered sit down at the FTX Arena in Miami. During the duration of the talk, the trio sat in couches at the center of the Miami Heat’s home court, right on top of the team’s logo and underneath the jumbotron, and touched on the new effort, as well as Ross’ relationships with plenty of other MCs.

MIAMI, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO