Robert McCarthy

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobert “Bob” McCarthy went to see the Lord our Savior on Dec. 9, 2021. He led a remarkable life and will always be remembered for his kindness and his perseverance. We cannot leave out his love for telling (and re-telling) stories and being a prankster. Bob was a true kid at...

universalhub.com

Two charged with Methadone Mile drug sales

Boston Police report arresting two men in their 50s from Hyde Park and Dorchester on charges they sold crack, fentanyl and suboxone at Mass and Cass and down Melnea Cass Boulevard. Police say officers armed with a search warrant seized $230,000 in cash along with crack, fentanyl and suboxone in...
BOSTON, MA
Liz Fe Lifestyle

Connecticut 10 Year Old Disappears from School with Fake Uncle For Shopping Spree in 2001

At about 8:30 AM on November 7, 2001, 10 year old Bianca Elaine Lebron arrived at Elias Howe School with her older sister Janissa. She and her sister lived with her parents in Bridgeport, Connecticut. After the sisters got to school and were waiting in line to go inside, Bianca was excited to tell her friends and teacher that she wouldn’t be in class because she was going on a shopping spree with her uncle. She asked her friends if any of them wanted to come along and they said no. Just moments later, a brown and tan van with tinted windows stopped at the school and Bianca willingly got inside, waving happily to her friends. That was the last time she was seen.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
The Baltimore Sun

Dan Rodricks: | Faith and the art of chainsaw carving in rural Maryland | COMMENTARY

Maybe it was the sudden and distressing news about a relative, or because 800,000 Americans have died in the pandemic, or because of the incessant gun violence in Baltimore. Whatever the reason, I decided it was time to pull over and watch a man carve a bear out of wood with a chain saw. Near Grantsville, in Western Maryland, Bob Wilt, the bearded bear carver of Bittinger Road, put on a face ...
MARYLAND STATE

