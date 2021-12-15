ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Kaizer Chiefs' Ntiya-Ntiya reveals Bafana Bafana hopes after rare Sekhukhune United start

goal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe player have not been in the starting XI since August 2020 before Sunday's game at the FNB Stadium. Kaizer Chiefs left-back Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya believes he is on the right track to feature for the team regularly after making a rare Premier Soccer League start at the weekend. Ntiya-Ntiya...

www.goal.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Sergio Aguero thanks his well-wishers – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 16.FootballSergio Aguero thanked all his well-wishers.Yesterday was an emotional day. I want to thank you for the supportive, loving messages that I've received and I'm still receiving. You give me the strength for all things to come ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dTHUBQj5o6— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 16, 2021Alexandre Lacazette bemoaned his penalty miss.Tough to take but that was a great game and you fans make all the difference 🔴♣️ pic.twitter.com/nGkILcDzt3— Alexandre...
TENNIS
AFP

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
The Independent

Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.FootballLiverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.😝 pic.twitter.com/NRA6xANFVS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021Not bad.... not bad at all 😁 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021Another win at Anfield 🥶❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ozPhVNKNVL— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) December 16, 2021Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021Kylian Mbappe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premier Soccer League#Fnb Stadium#Kaizer Chiefs#Xi#Psl#Royal Am
The Independent

England endure torrid day as Australia turn screw in second Ashes Test

England endured a torrid second day in Adelaide as Australia bullied their bowlers and feasted on their openers to put themselves firmly on course for a 2-0 Ashes lead.If the opening day of this day/night second Test was chastening, scraping together just two wickets in three full sessions, then what followed here was even worse.There were bruising moments individually and collectively and the nagging sense that after just six days of cricket, this could be a tour that slides off the rails.Australia declared on 473 for nine as England’s one-paced bowling attacked creaked through 150.4 overs, including a late flurry...
SPORTS
goal.com

Kaizer Chiefs’ Mashiane ‘can still do better, I have to be consistent’

The 23-year-old only started getting playing opportunities when the Amakhosi was hit by Covid-19 Kaizer Chief midfielder Happy Mashiane has turned to his advantage the health crisis currently affecting the Soweto giants, saying it is a chance for him to be consistent in his game to seal a regular place in the team.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
goal.com

Marumo Gallants v AmaZulu Match Report, 2021/12/17

Usuthu had dropped points in their recent games which ended in draws. AmaZulu finally ended a winless run that had extended to seven games by beating Marumo Gallants 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League game at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday. Late in the second half, Thembela Sikhakhane scored the...
SOCCER
goal.com

Antonio Habas after Bengaluru draw: ATK Mohun Bagan lost their identity

The Spaniard was unhappy with the 3-3 draw against Bengaluru FC on Thursday.... Two-time champions ATK Mohun Bagan have a stiff road to reach the playoffs after their 3-3 draw against Bengaluru FC in the ISL 2021-22 contest at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim on Thursday. The Kolkata football giants are...
SPORTS
goal.com

Cameroon government denies postponement of 2021 Afcon

The Central African nation insists that they are poised to deliver the biennial African football showpiece amidst rumours about rescheduling. The Cameroon government has rubbished speculation that the country will be postponing the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. Rumours are rife that the biennial African football showpiece may be postponed,...
FIFA
goal.com

Predicting Mamelodi Sundowns' XI to face Orlando Pirates

RIGHT-BACK - Thapelo Morena. The Randfontein-born full-back has been enjoying regular game time with fellow right-back Khuliso Mudau out due to injury. Morena grabbed an assist against Baroka FC on Tuesday and he will be hoping to become a threat to the Bucs defence with his usual powerful overlapping runs.
SOCCER
goal.com

Fate of Harambee Stars' coaches to be decided by a committee soon - Amour

There has been uncertainty since Engin Firat's short term contract ended and no extension confirmation has been forthcoming. The Football Kenya Federation caretaker body has confirmed the fate of the Harambee Stars technical bench will be decided by a committee. The committee has been silent on how it hopes to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Hunt: Chippa United officially part ways with former Kaizer Chiefs coach

The accomplished tactician is now jobless having been linked with Orlando Pirates in the past. Chippa United have officially announced the departure of head coach Gavin Hunt. This comes after the experienced mentor was placed on suspension last month due to a poor run of results in the PSL. The...
SOCCER
goal.com

K League opens Referee course for U-18 Youth players

A special referee class was held for the K League youth players... The K League has made an interesting attempt to help youth players better understand the rules of football and pay respect to referees. The "K League Youth Player Special Referee Class" was held at the Talent Education Training Institute in Cheonan, the Province of Chungnam, for five days from December 6.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy