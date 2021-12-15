WTI could dive below the $60 mark in 2022 – Deutsche Bank

FIVE has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Five Below from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $241.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $232.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $231.72.

STOCKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO