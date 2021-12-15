ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UNESCO includes Durga Puja in Kolkata on 'Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity' list, PM Modi expresses joy

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Wednesday inscribed "Durga Puja in Kolkata" on the "Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity". "Congratulations! Durga puja is now inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of...

