ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Frontier hosts BPA regional competition

By Olivia Newcom HJ Correspondent
Newsbug.info
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHALMERS — Frontier hosted the Business Professionals of America Region 4-5 Regional Conference earlier this month. It is the first time Frontier has hosted since Jennifer Newcom took over the job of Region 4-5 coordinator. Business Professionals of America is a competition-based club, much just like FFA. Students...

www.newsbug.info

Comments / 0

Related
iheartoswego.com

Central Square DECA Students Place at Region 9 Competition

Students from the Paul V. Moore High School DECA chapter attended the Region 9 DECA competition on Saturday Dec. 11 at Solvay High School. They competed against more than 180 students from around the CNY region. DECA prepares emerging leaders and entrepreneurs in marketing, finance, hospitality and management in high schools and colleges around the globe.
CENTRAL SQUARE, NY
Elko Daily Free Press

VFW hosts scholarship competitions

ELKO – The Veterans’ of Foreign Wars recently hosted two youth scholarship opportunities for rural students in northern Nevada. The VFW has been sponsoring the Voice of Democracy since 1947, according to Post 2350 Quartermaster and District 2 Voice of Democracy and Patriot’s Pen chairman Mike Musgrove.
ELKO, NV
Newsbug.info

Jernagan and Partner win Culinary Challenge

Kayce Jernagan, a 2018 Seeger graduate, recently won the Future Food All-Stars Challenge at Johnson and Wales University, with her good friend Juls. The pair also won the $10,000 challenge prize. During the contest, they were mentored by Food Network star Tyler Florence. The entrepreneurship contest, like Shark Tank, pitted...
ECONOMY
Newsbug.info

John Greer student reaches Accelerated Reader goal

I enjoy building random objects with screws, bolts, nuts, etc… Watching TV is something I do a lot of. I’m also a video gamer. What school / community activities have you participated in?. I’m in the Student Leadership Club at John Greer. What is your favorite book...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Kelley
baybusinessnews.com

Davidson High School Wins Regional Robotics Competition

The 2021 Davidson RobotEx Team won “First Place Overall” at the South’s BEST Regional Robotics Championship in Auburn, Alabama, recently. BEST, which stands for Boosting Engineering Science and Technology, is a national program with 50 local competition sites in 18 states. It is administered by nonprofit BEST Inc., a nonprofit organization that sets curriculum and competition standards. Each year, middle and high school student teams are tasked with building a robot to compete against other schools. Each challenge the robots compete against is based on an educational model. Teams are given six weeks to design and build their robot before entering their local competition. Teams can also compete for the BEST Award. Here, students must provide an engineering notebook, give an oral marketing presentation, construct an educational exhibit and show excellent team spirit and sportsmanship.
AUBURN, AL
signalscv.com

SCV Photographers Association hosts digital image competition

The Santa Clarita Valley Photographers Association held its annual Digital Image Competition in November at the Sierra Hills Clubhouse in Canyon Country. Mel Carll received Best of Show honors with his image in the Digital Manipulation category titled “Evening Walk.” The image scored 90 out of a possible 100 points.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bpa#Frontier#Chalmers#Graphic Design Promotion#News Broadcast Team#Digital Media Production#Basic Office#Financial Analyst Team
constructforstl.org

Welcoming communities make for globally competitive city-regions

From Brookings: A new foreign resident in St. Louis with a specialty in accounting is with peers in the local industry. Immigrant entrepreneurs spanning high-tech industries and neighborhood businesses get resources to launch and scale. Mentoring and support groups help over 300 international spouses feel at home in the region.

Comments / 0

Community Policy