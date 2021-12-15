Frontier hosts BPA regional competition

The 2021 Davidson RobotEx Team won “First Place Overall” at the South’s BEST Regional Robotics Championship in Auburn, Alabama, recently. BEST, which stands for Boosting Engineering Science and Technology, is a national program with 50 local competition sites in 18 states. It is administered by nonprofit BEST Inc., a nonprofit organization that sets curriculum and competition standards. Each year, middle and high school student teams are tasked with building a robot to compete against other schools. Each challenge the robots compete against is based on an educational model. Teams are given six weeks to design and build their robot before entering their local competition. Teams can also compete for the BEST Award. Here, students must provide an engineering notebook, give an oral marketing presentation, construct an educational exhibit and show excellent team spirit and sportsmanship.

AUBURN, AL ・ 8 DAYS AGO