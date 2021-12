As Adele recently told Oprah Winfrey, some of the singer’s fans took issue with her losing weight, and it seems Rebel Wilson had to grapple with that herself. In an interview with the BBC, Wilson, 41, said her plan for a “year of health,” which resulted in a nearly 80-pound weight loss, wasn’t welcome news to some of her reps. “I got a lot of pushback from my own team actually, here in Hollywood, when I said…’I feel like I’m really gonna physically transform and change my life.'”

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 12 DAYS AGO