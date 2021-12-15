ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ahead of Punjab assembly polls, Kejriwal promises India's biggest sports university in Jalandhar

bostonnews.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJalandhar (Punjab) [India], December 15 (ANI): Ahead of Punjab Assembly polls, national convenor of Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday promised the country's biggest sports university in Jalandhar and an international airport if his party comes to power in the state. Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit...

www.bostonnews.net

