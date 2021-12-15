ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Igesund rules Kaizer Chiefs out of PSL title race: Mamelodi Sundowns in ‘one-horse race’

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMasandawana have opened a 15-point gap at the top of the PSL standings with Amakhosi leading the chasing pack from second place. Former Orlando Pirates coach Gordon Igesund says Kaizer Chiefs would need to win at least five straight Premier Soccer League games while Mamelodi Sundowns lose four times for the...

Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
NFL
Marumo Gallants v AmaZulu Match Report, 2021/12/17

Usuthu had dropped points in their recent games which ended in draws. AmaZulu finally ended a winless run that had extended to seven games by beating Marumo Gallants 1-0 in a Premier Soccer League game at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Friday. Late in the second half, Thembela Sikhakhane scored the...
SOCCER
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang: Arsenal striker is not available to face Leeds, Mikel Arteta confirms

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is not yet ready to bring back former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang into the team.Aubameyang has been stripped of the armband and left out of the last two Premier League games, the club having taken stern disciplinary action after the Gabon forward reportedly returned late from a trip abroad to visit his ill mother.Alexandre Lacazette captained the side as the Gunners beat West Ham on Wednesday night to move back up into the top four.Arteta confirmed Aubameyang would also not be considered for Saturday’s trip to Leeds as speculation continues over whether the 32-year-old has played his...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.FootballLiverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.😝 pic.twitter.com/NRA6xANFVS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021Not bad.... not bad at all 😁 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021Another win at Anfield 🥶❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ozPhVNKNVL— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) December 16, 2021Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021Kylian Mbappe...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Barcelona’s youngsters score to beat Elche 3-2 at Camp Nou

Barcelona got three goals from its bunch of young talents to beat a resilient Elche 3-2 and end a winless streak for Xavi Hernández's side in the Spanish league on Saturday. Ferrán Jutlgà and Gavi Páez scored their first goals for Barcelona to give it a 2-0 halftime lead.
SOCCER
Orlando Pirates XI vs Mamelodi Sundowns: Makaringe out, Motshwari returns

Bucs will be looking to return to winning ways against the Brazilians, who have won their last three games. Head coach Fadlu Davids has paraded his Orlando Pirates starting XI to face the Premier Soccer League champions Mamelodi Sundowns at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday. Goalkeeper - Siyabonga Mpontshane. He...
SOCCER
Premier League managers to discuss Covid-19 crisis at Monday meeting

Premier League managers will convene on Monday to discuss the Covid-19 crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is on a knife edge.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled matches have already been postponed due to positive Covid tests, and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle the club bosses’ “concerns and unanswered questions”, in particular around the criteria used by the Premier League board to grant approval to a postponement.Magpies manager Howe is worried the incomplete fixture list makes the league...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Mamelodi Sundowns v Orlando Pirates Match Report, 2021/12/17

After a scoreless first half in Tshwane, a Pavol Safranko brace as well as goals from Themba Zwane and Peter Shalulile sealed a comfortable victory. Mamelodi Sundowns blasted Orlando Pirates away with four goals in 26 minutes in a 4-1 league win at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday evening. The...
SOCCER
Mamelodi Sundowns reveal a new strength in Orlando Pirates thrashing

The victory in Pretoria enabled the Brazilians to open an 18-point gap over second placed Kaizer Chiefs, with Bucs a further point back in third spot. Mamelodi Sundowns’ versatility in attack was on display in their 4-1 win over Orlando Pirates at Loftus on Friday night. It wasn't as...
SOCCER
Kaizer Chiefs star Ngezana explains why injury was a blessing in disguise

The former South Africa under-23 international made his return to action against Swallows. Kaizer Chiefs defender Siyabonga Ngezana has claimed his recent injury was more of a blessing in disguise. After his return from an injury that had sidelined him since June, Ngezana was first involved as a substitute against...
SOCCER
Africans to watch this weekend

GOAL previews some of the continent’s biggest and brightest stars expected to feature for their respective clubs around the world this weekend. Ahead of the weekend, up to four league games have been postponed due to Covid-19 outbreaks in the ranks of several clubs. However, the biggest match in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Zwane's qualities belong to world's best' - Mokwena hails Mamelodi Sundowns star

The midfielder played a critical role including scoring as the Brazilians widened the gap at the summit of the PSL table. Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rhulani Mokwena has hailed Themba Zwane's qualities after their Premier Soccer League 4-1 win over Orlando Pirates on Friday. Zwane scored a goal, as the Tshwane...
SOCCER
Gor Mahia fans allegedly rough up referee in loss vs Kakamega Homeboyz

K'Ogalo had come into the match as favourites but the hosts came from a goal down to secure the win. The centre-referee on duty in the match between Gor Mahia and Kakamega Homeboyz, George Mwai, was roughed up allegedly by K'Ogalo fans after giving the hosts a penalty in a Football Kenya Federation Premier League match played on Saturday.
