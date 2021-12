An Assassin's Creed Valhalla announcement is coming soon, as Ubisoft has teased that a livestream for the next content updates for the game is coming on Monday. In a Twitter post, Ubisoft stated that the announcement, presumably for the next DLC, will come on Monday, December 13, at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET. The post's text, which is the only clue that Ubisoft has given so far, states, "There is more to see than Midgard in Assassin's Creed Valhalla."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO