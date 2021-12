According to the 2022 National Business Trends Survey from the Employer Associations of America, business executives are cautious, yet optimistic, about next year’s economy. “Business leaders have had another year of difficult decisions and tough choices,” says Gayle Gilham, chair of the board at EAA in Waukesha, Wis. “However, the trends we are seeing show just how strong and resolute executives are today.”

