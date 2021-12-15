ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Crusader Kings 3: Royal Court: The First Preview

By Leana Hafer
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have long pictured my embattled monarchs in Crusader Kings 3 perched on some kind of fancy chair while the affairs of the realm are brought before them for consideration. With next year's Royal Court expansion, I won't have to imagine any more. We're getting full, 3D throne rooms for kings...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Hershel Fink anti-Semitism row: Royal Court theatre backers withdraw

Two corporate backers of London's Royal Court theatre are withdrawing financial support in the wake of an anti-Semitism row. The theatre apologised and changed the name of a character in a new play, Rare Earth Mettle, after being accused of perpetuating an offensive stereotype. The row surrounded the role of...
ENTERTAINMENT
altchar.com

CK III: Royal Court expansion will add a Photo mode to the court rooms

In the most recent announcement regarding the Royal court expansion, Paradox have showcased a small teaser for the button you may have spotted down in the right corner on a lot of dev diaries. It is the button that will bring up the Photomode of the court, to make it easier to take memorable pictures of the events and happenings of your court!
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

CK III: Royal Court allows players to grant land to local nobles

Now, one of the hardest things to do if you want to have self-rule in your lands is actually finding someone of the correct culture. To remedy this problem, Paradox have added two new buttons to the ‘Grant to…’ window. When giving away a County or Barony, you can now choose to grant it to a noble of your culture, or a noble of the local culture.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royal Court#Crusader Kings
Ars Technica

UK farmer went for a walk, stumbled on remains of rare Roman mosaic and villa

Going into lockdown during the pandemic provided an unexpected boon to a farmer in Rutland, England: he stumbled upon the remains of an old Roman mosaic and surrounding villa complex, dating back to between 300 and 400 CE. Archaeologists are hailing the find as one of the most significant mosaics yet found in Great Britain, and the entire site has been declared a protected area. It will be featured next year on the British documentary TV series Digging for Britain.
SCIENCE
The Guardian

Mary, Queen of Scots ‘locked’ final letter using paper-folding, research finds

Mary, Queen of Scots used a complicated “letterlocking” process to conceal the secrets of the last letter she wrote before she was beheaded, researchers have discovered. Written in French on 8 February 1587 to Henry III, king of France from her prison cell, the letter sees Mary write that she has “been advised of my sentence: I am to be executed like a criminal at eight in the morning.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
NPR

Experts crack the secret to last letter of Mary, Queen of Scots before her execution

On the eve of her execution in 1587, Mary, Queen of Scots wrote what is thought to be her very last letter. She had been imprisoned for nearly 20 years for the perceived threat she represented to Queen Elizabeth I in terms of a takeover of the English throne. With hours to go until her beheading, Mary sat down and penned what researchers say was not only her last will and testament, but also a bid for martyrdom.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
India
AFP

Napoleon's sword, pistols sold at US auction for $2.9 mn

The dress sword carried by Napoleon Bonaparte when he staged a coup in 1799 and five of his firearms sold at auction for nearly $2.9 million, US auctioneers announced Tuesday. The lot, which was put up for sale by the Illinois-based Rock Island Auction Company, was sold on December 3 via phone to a buyer who has remained anonymous, company president Kevin Hogan told AFP. The sword and five ornamented pistols had initially been valued at $1.5 million to $3.5 million. With the $2.87 million sale, "the buyer of the Napoleon Garniture is taking home a very rare piece of history," Hogan said. "We are pleased to have provided the opportunity for them to acquire such a historic object."
POLITICS
The Guardian

‘Extraordinary’ restoration of Roman rock crystal jar from Galloway hoard

When the Galloway hoard was unearthed from a ploughed field in western Scotland in 2014, it offered the richest collection of Viking-age objects ever found in Britain or Ireland. But one of the artefacts paled in comparison with treasures such as a gold bird-shaped pin and a silver-gilt vessel because it was within a pouch that was mangled and misshapen after almost 1,000 years in the ground.
SCIENCE
AFP

Spain's former king claims immunity from English courts

Spain's former king Juan Carlos I is seeking immunity from the English courts after his ex-lover accused him of spying on and harassing her, a London court was told on Monday. Under the terms of the State Immunity Act 1978, Juan Carlos was immune from the jurisdiction of the English courts.
POLITICS
AFP

Richard Rogers: shaper of city skylines

British architect Richard Rogers designed a series of landmark buildings around the world, including London's "Cheesegrater" and the famous multi-coloured, pipe-covered Pompidou arts centre in Paris. Rogers died Saturday night aged 88, according to Britain's Press Association, which cited his spokesperson. One of his sons also confirmed his death to the New York Times, but did not give the cause. An Italian immigrant and winner of the prestigious Pritzker prize in 2007, Rogers was a leading member of the "High Tech" school of architecture that also included Norman Foster and Renzo Piano. Together they pioneered a hyper-modern style that showcased machines and technology, overturning aesthetic principles to expose the functional elements of buildings.
WORLD
The Independent

Millennium Dome architect Lord Rogers dies aged 88

Millennium Dome architect Richard Rogers has died aged 88.Lord Rogers, who also designed the Pompidou Centre in Paris and the Lloyd’s of London building, “passed away quietly” on Saturday evening, Freud Communications’ Matthew Freud told the PA news agency.Lord Rogers was born in 1933 to an Anglo-Italian family in Florence, Italy and at a young age moved to England, where he later trained at the Architectural Association School of Architure in London before graduating with a master’s from Yale.His designs, which also include the Senedd building in Cardiff and Strasbourg’s European Court of Human Rights, won critical acclaim with the...
ENTERTAINMENT
AFP

Richard Rogers, British architect behind Pompidou Centre, dies aged 88: reports

British architect Richard Rogers, known for designing some of the world's most famous buildings including Paris' Pompidou Centre, has died aged 88, his publicist said Sunday. Rogers, who changed the London skyline with distinctive creations such as the Millennium Dome and the 'Cheesegrater', "passed away quietly" Saturday night, Freud communications agency's Matthew Freud told the Press Association. His son Roo Rogers also confirmed his death to the New York Times, but did not give the cause. The Italian-born architect won a series of awards for his designs, including the 2007 Pritzker Prize, and is one of the pioneers of the "high-tech" architecture movement, distinguished by structures incorporating industrial materials such as glass and steel.
WORLD
gamewatcher.com

Crusader Kings 3: Royal Court Will Include a Photo Mode

Crusader Kings 3: Royal Court will include a photo mode when it launches early next year. The expansion's leading feature gives you your own 3D-rendered space where you can display valuable artifacts and listen to your subjects' requests. Crusader Kings 3: Royal Court photo mode will let you take pictures...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Crusader Kings 3: Royal Court makes a great RPG even better

The title of Crusader Kings 3's first proper expansion, Royal Court, suggests a singular focus on a specific area of rulership, but the grand strategy RPG's interconnected web of complex systems means that it manages to infiltrate all parts of the game. It has a lot of new toys to play with, and their impact is significant, but the one that's lodged in my brain is mostly aesthetic: you can now see your ruler sitting on their throne, their wee legs dangling off the big chair, surrounded by family and courtiers.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy