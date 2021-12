If you're a student of 70s disaster movies--the best ones--you'll get the feeling you're watching one when you dive into Hulu's new miniseries Dopesick. You'll also get the distinct impression you're watching a suspense thriller with notes of horror thrown in. You won't be wrong. Dopesick--based on the book Dopesick: Dealers, Doctors and the Drug Company that Addicted America by Beth Macy--navigates all those genres while terrifying its audience with the unfolding revelations--the series covers nearly 40 years--of the opioid crisis. Specifically, it's a treatise on Oxycontin--its conception, creation, and rollout--and how the drug company Purdue Pharma peddled it for a great many years as something that will greatly ease pain (true) and is very rarely addictive (not true).

TV & VIDEOS ・ 1 DAY AGO