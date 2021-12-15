ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lions' D'Andre Swift: Not expected to practice Wednesday

Coach Dan Campbell indicated that he doesn't expect Swift (shoulder) to practice...

profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy RB Injury Report Week 15: Aaron Jones, Damien Harris, and D’Andre Swift injury updates

This week is one of the most chaotic the NFL has seen since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Three games have been rescheduled because of COVID-19 outbreaks, with more than 150 players being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list in the last five days. In terms of injuries specifically at the running back position, this fantasy football injury report update has you covered.
NFL
Pride Of Detroit

Detroit Lions Week 15 injury designations: D’Andre Swift, Julian Okwara ruled OUT

The Detroit Lions have released their injury designations ahead of their Week 15 matchup with the Arizona Cardinals, and once again, they will be without a handful of key players due to injuries and COVID-19 protocols. Let’s take a look at the Lions’ official injury report for Friday, which was...
NFL
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift out, OG Jonah Jackson questionable vs. Arizona Cardinals

The Detroit Lions will be without their leading rusher for the third straight game, and one of their best offensive lineman could be joining him on the sideline. Running back D'Andre Swift remains bothered by a shoulder injury and is out for Sunday's game against the Arizona Cardinals, and left guard Jonah Jackson is questionable after he was listed as a non-participant on the Lions' estimated practice report for the third straight day.
NFL
ClutchPoints

D’Andre Swift’s status for Week 15 Lions vs Cardinals, revealed

The Detroit Lions have had nothing but bad news this week when it comes to injuries. On Thursday, their top receiver T.J. Hockenson underwent thumb surgery, putting an early end to his season. To make things worse, the Lions listed star rusher D’Andre Swift as out for their Week 15 matchup in Friday’s updated injury report.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Ex-Browns QB Offers To Play For Browns On Saturday

The rise in COVID positives has left the Cleveland Browns shorthanded this week. The organization is already without Baker Mayfield and Case Keenum as both tested positive. That leaves Nick Mullens as the only active quarterback on the roster for Saturday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Although, the...
NFL
FanSided

The Browns may have found their savior in ex-player ahead of Raiders’ game

One Ex-Browns player is ready to save the season. The Browns are down to their third-string quarterback, Nick Mullens, and their practice squad quarterback Kyle Lauletta. They’re among the whopping 16 potential new starters for the Browns come Sunday, many of whom will be making their first start of their career. This has of course got many fans demanding the NFL postpone the game.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jimmy Johnson drops truth bomb on what Cowboys need to win Super Bowl with Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys seemingly enter every NFL season with Super Bowl title hopes. It comes with the territory of a franchise that dominated the NFL in the 1990s, winning three Super Bowls and giving the fans a taste of ultimate glory. Cowboys fans still seek that title-winning euphoria to this day and have a great team this season, currently led by quarterback Dak Prescott. Well, former Dallas head coach Jimmy Johnson, who won two titles with the franchise in the ’90s, dropped a truth bomb on what the team needs to get to the promised land with Prescott under center during an appearance on Fox Sports The ‘Herd with Colin Cowherd.
NFL
FanSided

Former Cowboys LB Jaylon Smith signs with division rival in sketchy move

Week 15 is officially drunk. So much so, in fact, that a move like former Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith signing with the Giants could slide under the radar. Smith made the Pro Bowl in 2019 with Dallas, but has fallen off ever since. The horrific ACL and MCL tears that allowed him to fall to the Cowboys in the first place definitely played a role in his eventual downfall.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bashaud Breeland gives his side of incident with Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings abruptly released cornerback Bashaud Breeland on Saturday, with reports claiming that a practice altercation led to the decision. From Breeland’s perspective, the whole thing was blown out of proportion. Breeland told USA Today’s Josina Anderson that he had a verbal exchange with a coach during a...
NFL
NBC Sports

Mac Jones offers one theory on why Patriots stumbled against Colts

With an extra week to prepare for the Indianapolis Colts, the New England Patriots seemingly should have looked much sharper out of the gate on Saturday night. After all, Bill Belichick-coached teams are 15-6 in games after a bye week. But according to quarterback Mac Jones, it sounds like the...
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Has Honest Response After Upset Loss In Bowl Game

Jackson State was the odds-on favorite to win the 2021 Celebration Bowl. Unfortunately for head coach Deion Sanders, his team didn’t play up to its standards. South Carolina State dominated Jackson State from start to finish, winning by a score of 31-10. Bulldogs quarterback Corey Fields Jr. led the charge with 166 passing yards and four touchdowns.
COLLEGE SPORTS

