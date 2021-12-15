ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dungeon Munchies - Nintendo Switch Release Trailer

IGN
Cover picture for the articleVenture into a mysterious dungeon to defeat, and cook,...

Siliconera

Ouritsu Anapoko Gakuen Released for the Nintendo Switch

Ancient Corp released turn-based dungeon RPG Ouritsu Anapoko Gakuen (Royal Anapoko Academy) for the Nintendo Switch in Japan. It is immediately available as a downloadable title and costs ¥2,800 (about $24). A new release announcement trailer also debuted at Nintendo’s Indie World showcase. Ancient Corp notes that Ouritsu...
ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
Gamespot

Loop Hero | Available Now on Nintendo Switch Trailer

Wield an expanding deck of mystical cards to place enemies, buildings, and terrain along each unique expedition loop for the brave hero. Recover and equip powerful loot for each class of hero for their battles and expand the survivors' camp to reinforce each adventure through the loop.
techraptor.net

Astroneer Nintendo Switch Release Date Lands in Early 2022

The Astroneer Nintendo Switch release date has been locked in for early 2022 -- you'll soon be able to play this open-world survival crafting game on the go. Astroneer has been out for close to five years now ever since it first launched in Steam Early Access in December 2016. Since its launch, the game has added new exploration tools and Creative Mode support; System Era Softworks has also brought the game to other platforms such as PlayStation 4. Now, another platform is joining the roster -- Astroneer comes to Nintendo Switch in a little over a month.
IGN

Super Impossible Road - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

Take a look at the launch trailer for Super Impossible Road, the game where cheating is winning. Super Impossible Road is available now on Nintendo Switch and will launch early next year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, featuring full cross-platform multiplayer.
Nintendo Life

Best Nintendo Switch Family Games

Nintendo's Switch is the perfect console for co-op multiplayer gaming and certainly goes down a treat at a party, but if you want to play games with your young kids and granny and granddad, it can be tough to find games that are genuinely fun for everyone involved. We know from personal experience the delicate balance of holding a child's interest that often comes at the expense of your own. Letting them win to avoid tears (or, perhaps worse, the dreaded "I'm bored") is fine, but it would be nice if we could share in the fun, too.
nintendoeverything.com

Minecraft Dungeons Cloudy Climb launch trailer

Mojang Studios has readied a new Minecraft Dungeons to celebrate the release of Cloudy Climb, the game’s first Seasonal Adventure. It’s out on Switch as of today. There’s plenty of reason to be excited! Cloudy Climb will introduce new, free content that includes an all-new progression system, weekly challenges, and a looming tower that – whether you like it or not – loves to rearrange itself whenever it gets an opportunity. Typical procedurally generated tower behavior, but also the perfect place to test your skills and to acquire Adventure Points.
massivelyop.com

Astroneer hits the Nintendo Switch on January 13 – here’s the new trailer!

Multiplayer sci-fi sandbox Astroneer has been teasing a Switch launch for a while now, and as of today, we have a hard date: January 13th. “The date is final! Astroneer will be coming to Nintendo Switch on January 13th,” System Era says. “Starting today, you can pre-order on the E-shop and Nintendo online store here! For early purchasers, we are including a special EXO Outfitters bundle! The Power bundle includes a palette and visor customization set, unlockable in-game on day one. The bundle will be redeemable for all early purchasers till February 28th, 2021.”
Siliconera

Banjo-Kazooie Nintendo Switch Online Release Window Confirmed

The next Nintendo Switch Online N64 Expansion Pack game has a release window. We now know when Banjo-Kazooie will show up on the Switch. It will appear in every region in January 2022. So long as someone subscribes to the optional, more expensive version of the service, they’ll get access to it immediately at launch.
gamerevolution.com

When is the Super People PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch release date?

Super People is one of the most popular games on Steam right now, so when is it coming to consoles? Players on PS5, PS4, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch are vying for the super-powered battle royale game from Wonder Games. As the game only expands its player base and gets even more hyped, when can console players finally try it out? We take a dig into Super People’s console release date.
TheSixthAxis

Chocobo GP release date announced for Nintendo Switch

Square Enix has announced that Chocobo GP will launch in early 2022, exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. The Final Fantasy arcade racing game has a confirmed release date of March 11, 2022. There is a demo “Lite” version on the way too, giving series fans a chance to try the upcoming title for themselves ahead of launch.
nintendosoup.com

OneShot Is Heading To Nintendo Switch In 2022

A thought-provoking, fourth-wall breaking adventure is now on its way to Switch owners!. Developer Future Cat LLC has officially confirmed that its surreal puzzle-adventure title OneShot will be heading to Nintendo Switch and other console platforms in 2022. In particular, the game sees players guiding a young cat Niko on their quest to restore light to the world…although soon enough, this journey isn’t all it seems on the surface.
Nintendo Life

Addictive RPG 'Loop Hero' Treated To Physical Switch Release And New Animated Trailer

If you read our Loop Hero review yesterday and now find yourself itching to give it a go, you might want to consider picking up one of its newly-available physical editions. Pre-orders have now opened for two different physical editions of the game over on Special Reserve Games. The standalone copy will set you back $29.99, while a fancier, numbered collectors edition throws in an instruction booklet, special art card, special packaging, and jacket artwork for $44.99.
