Video Games

Loco Motive - Nintendo Switch Reveal Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA classic point-and-click adventure game set on the Royce Express....

www.ign.com

IGN

Omori - Nintendo Switch Reveal Trailer

Drawn and developed by artist Omocat, Omori tells the story of two strange worlds both filled with friend and enemies as you uncover the mystery behind your hidden past. Omori comes to Nintendo Switch in Spring 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

After Love EP - Nintendo Switch Reveal Trailer

Set in modern-day Jakarta, this manga-inspired romance follows a man dealing with the loss of his lover. Combining visual novel style storytelling with rhythm gameplay, After love EP is a true, modern romance. Coming Summer 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Loco Motive is a new point and click murder mystery from Chucklefish

It's not often those Nintendo Directs have PC-related news for us, but today's announceathon had a little treat. Loco Motive is a train-based detective game published by Chucklefish (who also pubbed Stardew Valley and Starmancer), and is the debut game from developers Robust Games. There's been a murder! And it's your job to figure out who committed the crime. Classic whodunnit stuff that we'll get to play next summer.
VIDEO GAMES
#The Royce Express
Gamespot

Loop Hero | Available Now on Nintendo Switch Trailer

Wield an expanding deck of mystical cards to place enemies, buildings, and terrain along each unique expedition loop for the brave hero. Recover and equip powerful loot for each class of hero for their battles and expand the survivors' camp to reinforce each adventure through the loop.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Insider

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Bonus Content Revealed For Nintendo Switch

ATLUS has revealed that 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim will come packed with exclusive bonus content on Nintendo Switch. RPG Site reports that this content will include 26 new armaments. That’s two more for each of the game’s 13 characters which will expand the attack methods that they will come to rely on when piloting their mechs in battle phases.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Super Impossible Road - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

Take a look at the launch trailer for Super Impossible Road, the game where cheating is winning. Super Impossible Road is available now on Nintendo Switch and will launch early next year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, featuring full cross-platform multiplayer.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Astroneer hits the Nintendo Switch on January 13 – here’s the new trailer!

Multiplayer sci-fi sandbox Astroneer has been teasing a Switch launch for a while now, and as of today, we have a hard date: January 13th. “The date is final! Astroneer will be coming to Nintendo Switch on January 13th,” System Era says. “Starting today, you can pre-order on the E-shop and Nintendo online store here! For early purchasers, we are including a special EXO Outfitters bundle! The Power bundle includes a palette and visor customization set, unlockable in-game on day one. The bundle will be redeemable for all early purchasers till February 28th, 2021.”
VIDEO GAMES
noisypixel.net

Visual Novel Adventure ‘AfterLove EP’ Revealed in New Trailer; Coming to PlayStation, Switch, and PC

Fellow Traveler announced they will publish the Pikselnesia-developed visual novel adventure AfterLove EP on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC-via Steam in Summer 2022. From the developer of What Comes After and Coffee Talk, AfterLove EP is a mix of dating sim, rhythm game, and narrative adventure. Players assume the role of Rama, a young musician whose girlfriend, Cinta, has recently passed away. Now, Rama lives to fulfill the promise he made to Cinta.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Best Nintendo Switch Family Games

Nintendo's Switch is the perfect console for co-op multiplayer gaming and certainly goes down a treat at a party, but if you want to play games with your young kids and granny and granddad, it can be tough to find games that are genuinely fun for everyone involved. We know from personal experience the delicate balance of holding a child's interest that often comes at the expense of your own. Letting them win to avoid tears (or, perhaps worse, the dreaded "I'm bored") is fine, but it would be nice if we could share in the fun, too.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Nintendo Switch Online Free Trial Announced For the Hoildays

Nintendo Switch Online will be running a free 7-day trial through this year’s holidays. Comicbook news is reporting that even if you already got the free trial from last month on the Nintendo eShop, you can still take advantage of this offer. If you were on the fence about buying one, this might be the thing that pushes you over to actually buy one. Here’s the tweet from Nintendo of America:
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Choo: Point-and-click Loco Motive gets trailer, launches Summer 2022

File this new game under “intriguing.” Robust Games and Chucklefish just announced Loco Motive during the Indie World Showcase with a trailer. A point-and-click comedy adventure, Loco Motive tasks you with investigating the suspicious death of Lady Unterwald aboard a train. The game promises a fully-voiced cast, ingenious puzzles, and an in-game hint line if you get stuck.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Loco Motive is a LucasArts-inspired point-and-click comedy adventure

Loco Motive, which looks like a cross between Monkey Island and Murder on the Orient Express, has been announced for Nintendo Switch as part of this evening's Indie World presentation. A comedy adventure game with puzzles, Loco Motive has you playing as three passengers who must prove their innocence after...
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Night Lights (Nintendo Switch)

Night Lights is a puzzle platforming game published by Ratalaika Games. This game showcases night in a whole new way as you try to help a tiny robot navigate through 45 different levels. So, let’s see if this game is entertaining enough for all of those levels. The ultimate...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Loco Motive, A New Comedy Adventure From Chucklefish, Announced For Switch

Publisher Chucklefish has announced that Robust Games' point-and-click adventure Loco Motive will be pulling into the Switch station in Summer 2022. As featured in today's Indie World Showcase, the game combines the murder-mystery of a good Agatha Christie novel with the point-and-click stylings and gameplay of classic Lucasarts adventures. Originally...
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Banjo-Kazooie’ is coming to Nintendo Switch Online in January

Nintendo has announced the next N64 title to come to the Switch Online library is Banjo-Kazooie. The platformer, created by Rare and originally released in 1998, will be available to play from January 2022 for all Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members though an exact date has yet to be announced.
TECHNOLOGY
nintendosoup.com

Loco Motive Comes Rolling Onto Switch in Summer 2022

A murder on the train but with a twist. Chuckle Fish announced Loco Motive at today’s Indie World presentation. This is an upcoming fully voiced point and click adventure coming to the Switch next summer and is packed with features. Check out the press release below for all the...
VIDEO GAMES

