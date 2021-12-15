ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Love EP - Nintendo Switch Reveal Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSet in modern-day Jakarta, this manga-inspired romance follows a...

www.ign.com

ComicBook

Xbox Losing Two Exclusive Games to PS4 and PS5

Xbox is losing two console exclusive games to PS4 and PS5. Xbox isn't known for its exclusive games like PlayStation and Nintendo are, but that's slowly changing. For example, just in the last month, two of some of the biggest games of the year, Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5, have been released as Xbox console exclusives, and between upcoming games like Hellblade II, The Elder Scrolls 6, Starfield, Indiana Jones, Avowed, Perfect Dark, and Fable, Xbox is closing the gap on PlayStation and Nintendo. That said, in the meanwhile, it's actually losing two console exclusives.
Gamespot

Loop Hero | Available Now on Nintendo Switch Trailer

Wield an expanding deck of mystical cards to place enemies, buildings, and terrain along each unique expedition loop for the brave hero. Recover and equip powerful loot for each class of hero for their battles and expand the survivors' camp to reinforce each adventure through the loop.
purenintendo.com

Review: Beyond Blue (Nintendo Switch)

There comes a point in every game with an underwater setting when I want to just explore. I’m not sure if this stems from my dad’s SCUBA diving days or those horrible drowning deaths in Sonic the Hedgehog. But when I’m underwater, I don’t want to be rushed or threatened.
noisypixel.net

Visual Novel Adventure ‘AfterLove EP’ Revealed in New Trailer; Coming to PlayStation, Switch, and PC

Fellow Traveler announced they will publish the Pikselnesia-developed visual novel adventure AfterLove EP on PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and PC-via Steam in Summer 2022. From the developer of What Comes After and Coffee Talk, AfterLove EP is a mix of dating sim, rhythm game, and narrative adventure. Players assume the role of Rama, a young musician whose girlfriend, Cinta, has recently passed away. Now, Rama lives to fulfill the promise he made to Cinta.
IGN

Super Impossible Road - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

Take a look at the launch trailer for Super Impossible Road, the game where cheating is winning. Super Impossible Road is available now on Nintendo Switch and will launch early next year on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, featuring full cross-platform multiplayer.
nintendojo.com

Paper Mario Launches for Nintendo Switch Online This Week

Believe it or not, but somehow Paper Mario is 21 years old. Time has been kind to this classic Nintendo 64 RPG, however, as it remains as engaging and fun as it was over two decades ago. If you’ve never gotten the chance to play it, or if you’ve been chomping at the bit for another go, Nintendo has you covered: Paper Mario is coming to Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack on December 10:
player.one

Guardian of Lore Now on Nintendo Switch

There’s no shortage in using mythology in video games. Mostly, however, is either Greek or Norse mythology and sometimes Japanese gods and goddesses. But Guardian of Lore is bringing to the table native Latin-American folktales and myths, particularly from cultures like that of the Incas and Aztecs. You can now experience these cultures on Nintendo Switch for $13.99.
massivelyop.com

Astroneer hits the Nintendo Switch on January 13 – here’s the new trailer!

Multiplayer sci-fi sandbox Astroneer has been teasing a Switch launch for a while now, and as of today, we have a hard date: January 13th. “The date is final! Astroneer will be coming to Nintendo Switch on January 13th,” System Era says. “Starting today, you can pre-order on the E-shop and Nintendo online store here! For early purchasers, we are including a special EXO Outfitters bundle! The Power bundle includes a palette and visor customization set, unlockable in-game on day one. The bundle will be redeemable for all early purchasers till February 28th, 2021.”
Nintendo Insider

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim Bonus Content Revealed For Nintendo Switch

ATLUS has revealed that 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim will come packed with exclusive bonus content on Nintendo Switch. RPG Site reports that this content will include 26 new armaments. That’s two more for each of the game’s 13 characters which will expand the attack methods that they will come to rely on when piloting their mechs in battle phases.
Nintendo Life

Best Nintendo Switch Family Games

Nintendo's Switch is the perfect console for co-op multiplayer gaming and certainly goes down a treat at a party, but if you want to play games with your young kids and granny and granddad, it can be tough to find games that are genuinely fun for everyone involved. We know from personal experience the delicate balance of holding a child's interest that often comes at the expense of your own. Letting them win to avoid tears (or, perhaps worse, the dreaded "I'm bored") is fine, but it would be nice if we could share in the fun, too.
pockettactics.com

Best Nintendo gifts for Switch players guide

Nintendo has created some of the most beloved universes of all time, with most video game fans having at least one Nintendo game that’s close to their heart. It’s no surprise that there’s tons of Nintendo merchandise out there to tie into all of their different video game series, from the amiibo which provide unique in-game bonuses, through to plushies that let you hug your favourite characters when times are hard. With the holiday season on the horizon, these would make wonderful gifts for Nintendo Switch players.
nintendosoup.com

OneShot Is Heading To Nintendo Switch In 2022

A thought-provoking, fourth-wall breaking adventure is now on its way to Switch owners!. Developer Future Cat LLC has officially confirmed that its surreal puzzle-adventure title OneShot will be heading to Nintendo Switch and other console platforms in 2022. In particular, the game sees players guiding a young cat Niko on their quest to restore light to the world…although soon enough, this journey isn’t all it seems on the surface.
IGN

Dungeon Munchies - Nintendo Switch Release Trailer

Venture into a mysterious dungeon to defeat, and cook, the undead. That's right, eat them in the right way and you can gain new skills and abilities. Mix and match recipes to find a playstyle for you.
IGN

Endling: Extinction Is Forever - Nintendo Switch Trailer

In a climate-extinct Earth, you play as a mother Fox guiding her three cubs to safety. Combining stealth, survival, and adventure you'll need to avoid humans and hunt for food knowing not all of your cubs might survive the end of the journey. Coming Spring 2022.
