Ravens' Josh Johnson: Signs with Ravens

Lots of celebrities have siblings but most of the time, you don't know who they are because, well, they're not the "famous" one and most prefer to keep it that way. Its cool enough knowing that that's family. Then there's those siblings who try to use the "fame" of one to act like they should be treated "special" too. That's where the drama usually arises and the drama has been continuous for former Whitehouse star and current Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes' when it deals with his younger brother Jackson.

