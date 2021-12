Even the most organized holiday shoppers can forget to buy a gift for someone on their list. There you are, with no gift and no time to order something online or search around for the perfect item. It’s happened to the best of us, which is why we joined forces with the Madison Chamber of Commerce to create the first ever Madison City Gift Guide, a catalog full of gift items we found on the shelves (at the time of publication) at local stores within Madison city limits.

MADISON, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO