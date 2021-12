After 50 years, George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” finally gets its first official video, and not without a little help from a lot of friends. In the star-packed effort directed by Lance Bangs and exec produced by Harrison’s son Dhani Harrison with David Zonshine, the new “My Sweet Lord” video stars Fred Armisen and Vanessa Bayer as “metaphysical special agents” searching for something that can’t be seen. Sending them on the mission: Star Wars‘ Mark Hamill himself. With seemingly most of Hollywood and New York celebrities showing up for cameos, the video includes appearances by Darren Criss, Jon Hamm, Rosanna Arquette, Joe...

