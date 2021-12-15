ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

High winds, wall of dust descend on portions of Kansas

JC Post
JC Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

GOODLAND (AP) — Much of the Midwest was bracing Wednesday for high winds, heavy rain and a chance of tornadoes as temperatures felt like summertime despite the official start of winter being only days away. Forecasters...

jcpost.com

JC Post

Dozens of earthquakes continue to rattle central Kansas

SALINE COUNTY —A series of earthquakes continues to shake central Kansas. Just before 8:30a.m. Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported a 3.3 magnitude quake southwest of Gypsum in Saline County. The Kansas Geological Survey reported several smaller quakes later Friday morning in the same area. The USGS reported a...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Nearly 400,000 acres burned in Northwest Kansas fire

ELLIS COUNTY —Fire activity Thursday near Natoma, Kansas, where Kansas fire service resources were on scene to assist local fire crews. Heinen Brothers Agra Services Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs) assisted as fire activity increased Thursday. This aviation support follows over 20 bucket drops from Kansas National Guard Black Hawks on Thursday, according to a social media report from the Kansas Forest Service.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Storm warnings issued

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Tornado Warning National Weather Service Topeka KS 329 PM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northeastern Dickinson County in central Kansas... Northwestern Geary County in east central Kansas... Southwestern Riley County in northeastern Kansas... * Until 400 PM CST. * At 328 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles northeast of Chapman, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Junction City around 335 PM CST. Grandview Plaza around 340 PM CST. Ogden around 350 PM CST. Manhattan around 355 PM CST. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 288 and 291, and between mile markers 301 and 308. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
DICKINSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Sheriff: Kan. man missing since Wednesday's wind storm

ELLIS COUNTY —The Ellis County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in locating Derrick Scott Kelley who was reported missing by his fiance after being overdue from work. Kelley was last seen around 11th and Ash Street ln Hays on Dec. 15, 2021, at approximately 3:30 p.m. and...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Hospitals in Kansas, Missouri report spike in COVID cases

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Hospitals in Kansas and Missouri are delaying surgeries, turning away transfers, holding patients in emergency rooms while they wait for beds to open up and desperately trying to hire traveling nurses as COVID-19 cases double and triple before the holidays in an eerie reminder of last year.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Storm follow up information is released

The Geary County Emergency Operation Center held a meeting Thursday morning with Junction City, Milford, Grandview Plaza and Geary County Officials in attendance to go over the current status and update everyone on damages sustained from Wednesday’s severe weather. Junction City and Grandview Plaza residents are being asked to conserve water as the Junction City Water Plant had sustained damage and is currently being worked on to restore services.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

USGS: 4.0 earthquake shakes central Kansas

SALINE COUNTY —A series of earthquakes continues to shake central Kansas. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a 4.0 magnitude quake hit southwest of Gypsum just before 4 a.m. Wednesday. The Wednesday morning temblor follows several dozen smaller earthquakes in Saline County over the past week and a 4.3...
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

KHP worked over 70 accidents on windy Wednesday

TOPEKA — Three people died in motor vehicle accidents Wednesday as a powerful storm system swept across Kansas with hurricane-force wind gusts. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported Troopers worked 51 non injury accidents across the state Wednesday and 20 injury accidents. In addition, the patrol assisted on the scene...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Fort Riley evaluates storm damage

The Dec. 15 damaging wind event, which impacted the region, damaged more than 80 facilities and numerous homes on Fort Riley, caused some low-hanging or downed power lines and broke numerous trees or limbs. According to information released by Fort Riley officials damages occurred across the Army installation with primary...
RILEY, KS
JC Post

Prepare for high wind and fire concerns on Wednesday

National Weather Service officials have posted a high wind warning from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday and a red flag warning from noon until 9 p.m. Wednesday. Geary County Emergency Management Director Garry Berges feels there could problems with people discarding cigarettes. "Also high profile vehicles are going to have problems on the highways. " Berges noted if semis aren't carrying a load they could be swaying back and forth.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Storm damage reported in Geary County

Geary County Emergency Manager Garry Berges has reported that the winds on Wednesday produced damage to the north wall of the County Transfer Station. A determination will be made this morning on whether the facility can be used. Additional damage was reported to the roof of Rainbow International, a shelter...
GEARY COUNTY, KS
JC Post

JCPD issues travel advisory

As you travel today, please be aware that there are still downed power lines and tree limbs throughout town. Crews have worked through the night to try and restore power to all of Junction City's residents. However, some intersections still do not have working traffic lights. JCPD announced that if...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

Officials assess damage on Fort Riley

Fort Riley officials are assessing the aftermath of a damaging wind event Wednesday. Reports include downed power lines and power outages. Do not drive over downed power lines. Damage to building roofs has also been reported on post. Emergency crews and public works crews responded to those locations. Fort Riley...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
JC Post

COVID toll hits 800,000 to close out year filled with death

MISSION, Kan. (AP) — Carolyn Burnett is bracing for her first Christmas without her son Chris, a beloved high school football coach whose outdoor memorial service drew a crowd of hundreds. The unvaccinated 34-year-old father of four died in September as a result of COVID-19 after nearly two weeks...
MISSION, KS
JC Post

Governor: Kansas identifies potential omicron variant case

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas state health department has identified a potential case of COVID-19 caused by the omicron variant, Gov. Laura Kelly said Wednesday. Kelly told reporters after a public event that health officials believed they had identified two potential omicron variant cases this past weekend, but genetic testing of patient samples ruled out one of them. Testing on the other has not been completed.
KANSAS STATE
