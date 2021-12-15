High winds, wall of dust descend on portions of Kansas

BULLETIN - EAS ACTIVATION REQUESTED Tornado Warning National Weather Service Topeka KS 329 PM CST Wed Dec 15 2021 The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northeastern Dickinson County in central Kansas... Northwestern Geary County in east central Kansas... Southwestern Riley County in northeastern Kansas... * Until 400 PM CST. * At 328 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 4 miles northeast of Chapman, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near... Junction City around 335 PM CST. Grandview Plaza around 340 PM CST. Ogden around 350 PM CST. Manhattan around 355 PM CST. This includes Interstate 70 between mile markers 288 and 291, and between mile markers 301 and 308. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

DICKINSON COUNTY, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO