Cynet's MDR Offers Organizations Continuous Security Oversight

By noreply@blogger.com (The Hacker News)
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday’s cyber attackers are constantly looking for ways to exploit vulnerabilities and infiltrate organizations. To keep up with this evolving threat landscape, security teams must be on the lookout for potential risks around the clock. Since most organizations simply cannot afford to have 24×7 security teams, managed detection and response (MDR)...

helpnetsecurity.com

Fugue Organization Management streamlines security oversight for large cloud operations

Fugue announced a cloud security platform that enables enterprises to establish centralized security visibility and governance over their cloud environments, while empowering individual business units with the flexibility they need to innovate and compete. Now, Fugue Organization Management operationalizes cloud security across the entire organization, allowing companies to effectively scale...
securitymagazine.com

Data security is critical to your organization’s reputation strategy

A company’s ability to keep data safe can directly affect whether customers trust the organization and remain loyal over time. According to Shred-it’s 2021 Data Protection Report, more than 8 out of 10 consumers decide which companies to do business with based on their reputation for information security. In part, this is because consumers feel less confident about the security of their personal data than they did a decade ago — and they have reason to feel this way. Nearly 70% of consumers surveyed have been personally impacted by a data breach in 2021 as compared to 53% in 2020.
Beta News

Organizations lack confidence in managed security solutions

A new report produced by MITRE Engenuity and Cybersecurity Insiders seeks to understand the current state of managed services security. It finds that while 68 percent of respondents use MSSP/MDR solutions to fill security gaps, a worrying 47 percent are not confident in the technology or the people. Also 44 percent are not confident in the managed services security processes.
TechRepublic

How organizations should prioritize security vulnerabilities

Organizations are not always linking the actual data on vulnerabilities with the specific risks to their business, says Vulcan Cyber. With so many security vulnerabilities putting companies at risk, determining which ones to tackle can be a challenge. Focusing on all vulnerabilities is virtually impossible. Concentrating on just the critical ones is a sounder approach. But ultimately, you want to confront the ones that have the greatest impact on your organization, a strategy that many security pros aren't necessarily following.
helpnetsecurity.com

MicroAI Security offers asset protection from cyber security intrusions

MicroAI announced MicroAI Security to help protect critical assets, IoT devices, and industrial and manufacturing systems from cyber security intrusions. MicroAI Security provides a revolutionary approach to mitigate these attacks, with an embedded AI algorithm that can detect, alert, and visualize cyber security intrusions in real-time, and runs directly on edge and endpoint connected devices. The algorithm teaches a connected device to self-monitor and provide alerts when anomalous behavior is identified.
securitymagazine.com

Apache Log4j security flaw presents critical risk to organizations

Threat actors are actively exploiting a critical security flaw in Java logging library Apache Log4j. Log4j is an open-source, Java-based logging utility widely used by enterprise applications and cloud services, meaning many organizations are at risk from threat actors actively exploiting this vulnerability. The Apache Log4j flaw is a zero-day...
securityintelligence.com

IoT Security: Protecting Food and Agriculture Organizations

Ransomware actors are targeting food and agriculture organizations, potentially disrupting business. Luckily, there are already formal structures in place to boost the IoT security defenses they need. Knowing them keeps the lifeblood of industrial farms and food delivery going. Businesses in the sector could “suffer significant financial loss,” the FBI said. That loss is “resulting from ransom payments, loss of productivity and remediation costs.” They could also lose customer trust along the way.
channele2e.com

Gavriella Schuster Joins Open Systems Board Amid MDR Security Push

How quickly will managed detection and response (MDR) catch on with security-minded MSPs and channel partners? The latest clue to that question involves former Microsoft Channel Chief Gavriella Schuster — who has joined the board of MDR security service provider Open Systems. Schuster’s channel and alliance know-how are well...
VentureBeat

GitGuardian raises $44M to offer ‘comprehensive’ code security

GitGuardian, which today announced raising a $44 million series B funding round, plans to build upon its popular solution for detecting sensitive data in code by expanding to offer a broader code security platform, CEO and cofounder Jérémy Thomas told VentureBeat. GitGuardian’s secrets detection solution already ranks as the top-downloaded...
Bank Info Security

Guide to MDR and Microsoft Security

Microsoft Security tools such as Microsoft 365 Defender, Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, and Microsoft Sentinel are raising the bar on threat detection, isolation, and mitigation. Learn how to use Managed Detection and Response (MDR) to get the most out of your Microsoft Security Investment. Download this eBook to:. Understand the...
cryptopolitan.com

How Are Companies Leveraging Blockchain Technology?

Of late, Blockchain has become a family term among the people who love or even hate digital currencies. We hear many of the business leaders and top techie people talk about it daily. When they talk about this technology, they refer to the emerging trends as seen in their businesses. They talk about using it for making a digital transformation regarding businesses. We often hear about Blockchain as technology in these discussions. However, many feel that one can find too many applications going beyond digital currencies and fiat-based finance. In this post, we will be looking at how Blockchain technology is sold like hotcakes in different organizations. We will check the way companies today are leveraging this technology in various aspects of their day-to-day business. You can even explore on sites like bitcoin up official website. Now, let’s start digging deep into this in the following paragraphs:
TechRadar

Here's how burnout can put the security of your organization at risk

Perhaps the allure of working from home has worn off or employees are just finding themselves in a slump but across industries, workers are now reporting extraordinarily high burnout which puts them and the security of their organizations at risk. To better understand this burnout phenomenon, 1Password has released its...
MyChesCo

Genzeon Corporation Expands Privacy and Security Compliance Offerings

EXTON, PA — Genzeon Corporation recently acquired CompliancePro Solutions, LLC, a SaaS-based privacy and security compliance software company. The Company states the acquisition significantly accelerates Genzeon’s strategy to expand its compliance and security offerings. The combination of CompliancePro technology and Genzeon’s next generation consulting and technical solutions will provide unparalleled...
