How you can help survivors of the deadly tornadoes in western Kentucky and beyond

Want to help your fellow Americans hit last week by the deadliest tornadoes in recent memory?

Western Kentucky bore the brunt of the destruction across five states, with 74 of the 88 deaths so far, according to USA Today . More than 100 people are still unaccounted for in Kentucky.

The largest and most devastating of the tornadoes directly hit Mayfield, Kentucky, USA Today reported , one of President Joe Biden's stops when he traveled to the state on Wednesday.

Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear has launched a toy drive for children affected by the destruction, which Vermonters can contribute to, she said Tuesday in an interview with the Burlington Free Press.

"Western Kentucky has just been obliterated, and I don't think that's a strong enough word to describe it," Beshear said. "Entire communities are just wiped out after the tornadoes passed through. We are hurting right now, but we as Kentuckians are strong, and we will get through this together."

Beshear said she launched the toy drive to try to provide some comfort to children.

"Their homes are gone, their sense of security and safety are gone," she said. "The idea of the toy drive is to help those children and their families in the midst of tragedy to have a moment of joy and normalcy, in a time that's anything but normal."

To donate, go to the website for the toy drive .

Gov. Andy Beshear has established a relief fund to meet the immediate needs of families (Teamwkyrelieffund.ky.gov), helping to pay for funeral expenses and more. Britainy Beshear said Tuesday the relief effort will go on for years, and that "every bit helps."

"Every dime will be put directly into western Kentucky," Britainy Beshear said.

You can also donate to the American Red Cross (redcross.org), which is helping victims in every state hit by the tornadoes.

Biden issued an emergency declaration on Saturday in the immediate aftermath of the storm to get federal resources to Kentucky more quickly, USA Today reported.

"I think it's important to note the outpouring love and support from across the country," Britainy Beshear said. "It's been absolutely amazing."

