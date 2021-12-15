ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

40-year-old human remains identified as ex-O'Jays guitarist

Watauga Democrat
 4 days ago

Police say partial human remains found in a garbage bag nearly 40 years ago have been...

www.wataugademocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
musictimes.com

O'Jays Member Frank Little Jr.'s Remains Identified After 40 Years? Tragic Death Of Musician Explored

Frank Little Jr. finally received the peace he needed after the human remains discovered in Twinsburg in 1982 have been identified as those of the late guitarist. Little, who famously became part of the R&B band The O'Jays, was last known to have lived in Cleveland. Sources also believed he was last seen alive in the mid-1970s. Although the remains have been confirmed to be his, no details about his disappearance or death were ever known.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

The O’Jays speak out on Frank Little Jr.’s remains being identified nearly 40 years later: ‘A very sad story’

Members of The O’Jays are speaking out following news that their beloved bandmate was identified nearly 40 years later. On Tuesday, the Twinsburg Police Department announced that partial human remains discovered in a garbage bag in Twinsburg, Ohio in 1982 have been identified as Frank "Frankie" Little Jr., guitarist for the R&B group.
TWINSBURG, OH
niagaranow.com

Ashley Simpson's remains found, boyfriend charged with murder

More than five years after Niagara-on-the-Lake's Ashley Simpson disappeared in a remote area of British Columbia, her remains have been found and her boyfriend is facing a charge of second-degree murder. A traumatic chapter is finally over for her family and they will soon be able to formally say goodbye...
NIAGARA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Remains#O Jays
Nashville News Hub

6-year-old boy cried “no-one loves me” before being tortured to death by dad’s girlfriend

Just moments before his tragic death, the 6-year-old boy cried, “No one loves me…No one’s gonna feed me.” The six-year-old boy’s plight was only revealed recently when it was far too late. The distressing audio of the young child was played during the trial of his dad and his dad’s girlfriend. The 32-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison and must serve a minimum of 29 years behind bars before being eligible for parole. The boy’s father was sentenced to 21 years in prison after being convicted of the manslaughter of his son. Both defendants were convicted on Friday, Dec. 3.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

“You’re three men. You followed me. Leave me alone.” Pregnant woman dies after the motorcyclist she allegedly hit followed her home and shot her

According to the police officials, the 35-year-old pregnant woman is dead after a road rage incident with a motorcyclist over the weekend. Authorities are trying to determine why the motorcyclist and other witness came to follow the victim. And why the pregnant woman, who was heard on 911 saying “You’re three men. You followed me. Leave me alone,” returned outside her home with a loaded gun.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
VISTA.Today

Oxford Woman Dies After Receiving COVID-19 Vaccine; Family Awaits Response to Injury Claim

The chances of a fatal reaction to a COVID-19 vaccination has been estimated at 0.0022 percent. The family of Diane Spears, an Oxford woman who may represent an extremely rare case of a COVID-19 vaccine fatality, still awaits a response from the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP). The injury claim was submitted five months ago, writers Ken Alltucker for USA Today.
OXFORD, PA
insideedition.com

Sister of Missing 5-Year-Old Girl Told Investigators She Was 'Eaten by Wolves': Reports

The sister of a missing 5-year-old in Washington told investigators her sibling had been "eaten by wolves" and was "no longer around," according to published reports. Authorities began looking for Oakley Carlson on Dec. 6, after her school principal requested a welfare check on the child, reported KCPQ-TV, citing court records. The principal said she had not seen Oakley for months, and had heard the child's 6-year-old sister make disturbing comments about Oakley during a sleepover at the principal's home.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Found Dead, Mother Hospitalized After Police Find ‘Extreme Hoarding’ Conditions

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was found dead and his mother was taken to the hospital after police discovered “extreme hoarding” conditions at a home in Dravosburg. First responders were called to a house on Goldstrom Avenue around noon Tuesday, dispatchers said. There’s been no official confirmation, but they confirmed privately they were summoned after neighbors raised concern about a stench coming from the house. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith) Fighting through piles of debris, they found a woman they estimated to be in her 80s on the first floor. They said she appeared weak, disoriented and dehydrated. She was taken to...
DRAVOSBURG, PA
Primetimer

Police arrest an actor on the set of NCIS: Los Angeles in connection with the deaths of two women

Brandt Osborn, 42, who has a sparse IMDb page, was one of three men taken into custody Wednesday in connection to the deaths of Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola and Christy Giles, who were found dumped in November outside separate Los Angeles hospitals last month. Osborn was arrested as the CBS drama filmed near Hollywood and Vine in Hollywood. The other arrestees include cameraman Michael Ansbach, whose credits include Vanderpump Rules, Dancing with the Stars, LA Ink and The Amazing Race.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Nashville News Hub

Toddler dies after choking on a banana given by mom instead of his regular bottle

A toddler tragically died after choking on a piece of banana right before his bedtime. The 2-year-old boy was reportedly given two slices of bananas instead of his usual bedtime bottle by his mother on the night of his death. After giving two pieces of the fruit to her son, the mom left the room for no more than 30 seconds but on returning she was shocked to see her son choking on the banana.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wbaltv.com

Police: Husband, wife dead in murder-suicide in Cockeysville area

COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Baltimore County police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a husband and wife were found dead inside a home in Cockeysville. Officers responded to the 200 block of East Padonia Road and set up what they initially called a barricade situation before they went inside the home at least two hours later and discovered the couple.
COCKEYSVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy