40-year-old human remains identified as ex-O'Jays guitarist

DRAVOSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A man was found dead and his mother was taken to the hospital after police discovered “extreme hoarding” conditions at a home in Dravosburg.
First responders were called to a house on Goldstrom Avenue around noon Tuesday, dispatchers said. There’s been no official confirmation, but they confirmed privately they were summoned after neighbors raised concern about a stench coming from the house.
(Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith)
Fighting through piles of debris, they found a woman they estimated to be in her 80s on the first floor. They said she appeared weak, disoriented and dehydrated. She was taken to...
Comments / 0