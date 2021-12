The Philip Spector Memorial Fund recently hosted its annual complimentary program at KleinLife, 10100 Jamison Ave. The free Chanukah Klezmer program by the Ken Ulansey Ensemble was held in the KleinLife theater and was attended by more than 200 senior center members, area residents and invited guests. From left: Lorraine Dorfman; Andrea Kimelheim, club and excursion coordinator at KleinLife; Dr. Harvey Spector; Jill Florin; Brian Sherman; and Harriet Sherman. The performance was held in memory of Philip Spector, a longtime KleinLife member, and was originally funded by the memorial fund established in his name. ••

JAMISON, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO