Chris Pratt grabbed lunch with his two kids, his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, and some of her family members in California on Dec. 4. Chris Pratt, 42, spent some quality time with his loved ones, including his older child Jack, during a lunch date in Los Angeles on Saturday, December 4. The Jurassic World actor grabbed a bite to eat with his 9-year-old mini-me son, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris. His current wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 31, their daughter Lyla Maria, 1, Katherine’s mom Maria Shriver, and her sister Christina Schwarzenegger were all also at the lunch date with Chris and Jack. Afterwards, the whole group was photographed leaving the restaurant and walking back to their cars.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO