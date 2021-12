It is encouraging to think that the cloud may make us safer. But, it can be just as vulnerable if we do not protect it properly. As cybercriminals look for ways to outsmart IT, they set their sights on cloud services that are still vulnerable to attack. What is making it so much easier now is the whole movement toward cloud computing—a motion that has led many businesses to hire firms that don’t specialize in that sort of security.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO