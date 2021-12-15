What Would Happen If ESPN Ditched Cable and Went DTC?

While initial reports seemed to indicate otherwise, the NFL’s man in charge says that his league’s media entities won’t be getting sold anytime soon. According to a report by Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell believes that the impending sale of NFL Network, NFL RedZone, and NFL.com is “months away, not days away.” “We have meetings later this week on this, it’s been a regular pattern of meetings,” Goodell said. “We’ve had a tremendous amount of interest from some terrific media partners, technology partners that are interested in our content, interested in our platforms, interested in everything from Sunday Ticket to NFL Network to RedZone to a lot of media assets we still have available, and we’re looking to deploy in a way that looks to the future in the next generation of media.”

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO