According to a press release from EKU, Spreading positivity in the world is a value Dr. John Strada exemplifies in his daily life at Eastern Kentucky University and beyond. The communication professor was presented the Governor's Lifetime Achievement Service Award from Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services (CHFS) in recognition of Strada's lifelong commitment to volunteerism and community service.

RICHMOND, KY ・ 12 DAYS AGO