Thomasville official re-elected to Electric Cities of Georgia board

THOMASVILLE -- City of Thomasville Assistant City Manager Chris White was recently re-elected to serve on the Board of Directors for the Electric Cities of Georgia. The ECG’s Board of Directors comprises 10 representatives from membership organizations from around the state of Georgia. Candidates must be nominated by their city’s voting delegates.

“It is an honor to represent the city of Thomasville and to be re-elected to the ECG Board of Directors,” White said in a news release. “Re-election to the board allows me the opportunity to continue working alongside a highly-regarded group of utility professionals as we continue our mission of supporting the many significant business practices of our ECG member cities.”

The Electric Cities of Georgia is a nonprofit organization that provides strategic and technical services to 52 public power communities with utility operations. Their services are designed to maximize utility performances while creating successful communities with economic prosperity and opportunity.

“ECG has an impressive reputation built on the foundation of service to its members and a staff that is truly the best of the best and experts in their respective fields,” White said. “They have a rich history in Georgia’s communities, continually helping to supplement their abilities to compete for business and industry while helping to build desirable places for people to live, work and play,”

“Chris’s re-election to the Board of Directors for the Electric Cities of Georgia is a testament to the professionalism and pride in which he serves as a leader of the city of Thomasville and within ECG,” City Manager Alan Carson said. “We are proud of Chris’s continued opportunity to serve on the ECG Board and all of his professional achievements.”

White will serve his term through December of 2024.