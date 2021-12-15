ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ossineke Man Facing Charges of Breaking and Entering, Stealing ATV

A 19-year-old Ossineke man was arrested on charges of breaking and entering and stealing an ATV.

On Dec. 5, a man reported to the Michigan State Police Alpena Post that his Polaris ATV had been stolen. According to police, the theft occurred between Nov. 22 and Dec. 2 on the man’s property in Maple Ridge Township.

According to MSP, the victim contacted troopers later that day and said he and his wife made a posting on social media regarding the stolen ATV. After the posting, they were contacted by someone saying they knew who had possibly stolen the ATV.

The suspect was identified as Austin Patrick Meese from Ossineke. Troopers say Meese had been trying to sell the ATV, which was now spray-painted black, using social media. Troopers interviewed Meese and the ATV was located hidden at a nearby residence. Meese was placed under arrest and lodged in the Alpena County Jail.

Meese was arraigned in an Alpena County court for one count breaking and entering and one count unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $100,000, 10% cash surety.

Meese’s next scheduled court appearance is on Dec. 27.

9&10 News

Pedestrian Hit and Killed On M-37 In Lake County

Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office were called to M-37 near 68th St. in Pleasant Plains Township around 11:20 Saturday night for a car verse pedestrian accident. Deputies say two people were walking north and one pedestrian was in the road. That person was hit and killed by a vehicle attempting to pass another vehicle.
LAKE COUNTY, MI
9&10 News

Communities Mourning Death of Captain Shawn Brimmer

The Reed City Fire Department announced Thursday evening that Captain Shawn Brimmer has passed away. He was 51 years old. Brimmer joined the Reed City Fire Department in 2009.He also served in Mecosta, Lake, Osceola and Mason Counties Coming from the City of Montague, he served as a law enforcement officer for nearly 20 years.
REED CITY, MI
