Ossineke Man Facing Charges of Breaking and Entering, Stealing ATV

A 19-year-old Ossineke man was arrested on charges of breaking and entering and stealing an ATV.

On Dec. 5, a man reported to the Michigan State Police Alpena Post that his Polaris ATV had been stolen. According to police, the theft occurred between Nov. 22 and Dec. 2 on the man’s property in Maple Ridge Township.

According to MSP, the victim contacted troopers later that day and said he and his wife made a posting on social media regarding the stolen ATV. After the posting, they were contacted by someone saying they knew who had possibly stolen the ATV.

The suspect was identified as Austin Patrick Meese from Ossineke. Troopers say Meese had been trying to sell the ATV, which was now spray-painted black, using social media. Troopers interviewed Meese and the ATV was located hidden at a nearby residence. Meese was placed under arrest and lodged in the Alpena County Jail.

Meese was arraigned in an Alpena County court for one count breaking and entering and one count unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $100,000, 10% cash surety.

Meese’s next scheduled court appearance is on Dec. 27.