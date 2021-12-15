Reconstructed coral reef emit sounds heard for the first time in a decade

Charles Darwin had a theory: creatures can evolve to survive changing environments but in the face of global warming, most animals won't be spreading their heat tolerant genes to the next generation - at least not anytime soon. For the world's vital coral reefs, however, there could be a different story. Scientists believe a lab-evolved super coral that is more tolerant to heat could help save reefs that are now dying because of climate change. While the idea of intervening with nature has long been controversial, these researchers say they are not creating anything that couldn't happen naturally. they're just giving it a helping hand.

WILDLIFE ・ 10 DAYS AGO