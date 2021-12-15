ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Reconstructed coral reef emit sounds heard for the first time in a decade

Morganton News Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA series of sounds have been heard...

morganton.com

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Strange Fish Songs Reveal That Indonesia's Coral Reefs Are Rapidly Recovering

Bizarre fish songs show a rapid recovery of Indonesia's coral reef. Despite using underwater speakers to try"talking" to some of the fishes, the fish producing these sounds remain unknown. Restoration of Coral Reef. The reef had been impacted by blast fishing, which uses explosives to paralyze or kill the locals....
SCIENCE
kclu.org

Hear the new sounds that show life returning in these coral reefs

A healthy coral reef is a spectacle for the eyes, but it's also a chorus for the ears. Both the vibrant colors and bright sound that coral reefs are known for can disappear when damage occurs, but a new study shows that restoring the reefs can bring those sounds back to life, as well as the larger ecosystem.
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coral Reef
CBS News

"Bizarre" whoops, laughs and growls from marine creatures are the "sounds of recovery" in previously destroyed Indonesia coral reefs

Sunrise laughs, afternoon foghorns, sunset croaks and nighttime purrs — these are the sounds of Indonesian reefs returning to life, according to a new study. Most marine environment rehabilitation programs focus on increasing coral cover, researchers said in their study, which was published in the Journal of Applied Ecology. But they wanted to see how effective restoration is for fish and invertebrate populations, which are vital components of a truly healthy ecosystem.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Fish ‘sing’ as Indonesian coral reef restored back to life

Never-before-heard fish noises, which scientists say sound like “whoops, croaks, foghorns and growls”, suggest a restored coral reef in Indonesia has fast returned to its non-damaged state. Researchers used underwater microphones to “eavesdrop” on species both inhabiting and returning to the reef after coral was reseeded there over a 10-year period. The sounds go some way to providing an audible measure of the site’s renewed health, according to the team, who published their findings in the Journal of Applied Ecology and say they demonstrate “restoration can really work”.“But it’s only part of a solution that must also include rapid...
SCIENCE
Smithonian

Bizarre Fish Songs Raise Hope for Coral Reef Recovery

Scientists eavesdropping on a previously destroyed coral reef in Indonesia say the ecosystem is abuzz with new life, including the "whooping, croaking and growling" of reef fish. The reef has been re-seeded with new corals as part of a decade-long restoration effort, and researchers were curious if marine animals were returning to the area. By listening in on the reef using underwater microphones, the team recorded a cacophony of bizarre fish songs on the previously quiet reef—some of which have never been documented before—suggesting a remarkable recovery, according to a new study published in the Journal of Applied Ecology.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Powerful new tool makes coral reef monitoring faster, easier, cheaper

Researchers from the Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST), the University of Tokyo, and the Okinawa Prefecture Environment Science Center have developed a tool that can determine the diversity of hard corals on a reef through analyzing the DNA in a sample of seawater. Reported in Frontiers in Marine Science, this powerful new tool paves the way for more accurate and accessible coral reef monitoring—a step forward for coral reef conservation and restoration throughout the world.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Science
natureworldnews.com

Most of Indian Ocean's Coral Reefs May be Destroyed in Next 50 Years

CoralReefs from Seychelles to South Africa might become functionally extinct as a result of global warming and overfishing, according to a new study. According to a new estimation, all coral reefs in the western Indian Ocean are at high risk of collapsing in the next 50 years due to global warming and overfishing.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Indonesia raises Semeru volcano alert, fearing new eruption

Indonesian authorities raised the alert level for the highest volcano on Java island, saying Mount Semeru could blow up again after a sudden eruption earlier this month left 48 people dead and 36 missing in villages that were buried in layers of mud. Indonesia’s geological agency said Saturday it picked up increasing activity that could trigger an avalanche of lava and searing gas, similar to the Dec. 4 eruption, which was preceded by heavy monsoon rains that partially collapsed a lava dome on the 3,676-meter (12,060-foot) mountain. About 8 million cubic meters (282 million cubic feet) of sand from...
ENVIRONMENT
94.3 Jack FM

Coral reefs off east Africa could die out in 50 years – study

SINGAPORE (Reuters) – Coral reefs in the western Indian Ocean are at risk of extinction by 2070 due to warming temperatures and overfishing, according to a new study. A roughly 12,000 sq km expanse of coral reefs stretching down the eastern coastline of Africa and around Madagascar is facing ecosystem collapse, threatening a range of species and the livelihoods of over a million people who work in the fishing and tourism industries. These reefs make up around 5% of the planet’s total coral reef area.
AFRICA
Telegraph

Scientists to plant lab-grown coral in reefs dying from climate change

Scientists are attempting to breed "super corals" that can better withstand the impacts of climate change. The corals raised in laboratories are set to be planted in the ocean off Hawaii to see how they survive in nature, Kira Hughes, a University of Hawaii researcher, said: "Assisted evolution started out as this kind of crazy idea that you could actually help something change and allow that to survive better because it is changing.
WILDLIFE
Daily Progress

Scientists look at evolution to save coral reefs

Charles Darwin had a theory: creatures can evolve to survive changing environments but in the face of global warming, most animals won't be spreading their heat tolerant genes to the next generation - at least not anytime soon. For the world's vital coral reefs, however, there could be a different story. Scientists believe a lab-evolved super coral that is more tolerant to heat could help save reefs that are now dying because of climate change. While the idea of intervening with nature has long been controversial, these researchers say they are not creating anything that couldn't happen naturally. they're just giving it a helping hand.
WILDLIFE
Phys.org

Coral reefs of western Indian Ocean at risk of collapse: study

Rising sea temperatures and overfishing threaten coral reefs in the western Indian Ocean with complete collapse in the next 50 years, according to a groundbreaking study of these marine ecosystems. The findings, published in the journal Nature Sustainability on Monday, warned that reefs along the eastern coast of Africa and...
SCIENCE
natureworldnews.com

Marine Heatwaves Could Possibly Rearrange the Size Distribution of Corals on Reefs

During and after heatwave, scientists assessed an island's coral, documenting which colonies survived and which perished. They discovered that the largest corals were more affected by rising water temperatures, which is worrisome since the largest colonies are the most prolific, according to Phys.org. In addition, the heatwave wiped off all...
ENVIRONMENT
Phys.org

Marine heatwaves can decimate the oldest and youngest coral, raising concerns about the reproductive future of reefs

Sometimes nature surprises you. That's what happened when a massive marine heatwave took hold in the waters around Moorea, French Polynesia, in late 2018. Fortunately, UC Santa Barbara researchers turned this event into an opportunity to investigate coral bleaching. Scientists surveyed coral around the island during and after the heatwave,...
ENVIRONMENT
Upworthy

'Amazon won't let us leave': Dad of 4 texted in final message before being killed by tornado

Cherie Jones was waiting for her boyfriend to come home when she got a final text from him. "Amazon won't let me leave," read the text. Minutes later, the tornado hit the Amazon facility in Illinois, killing many including Larry Virden, Cherie Jones' boyfriend, who was also a father of four. Jones received the final text from Virden at 8.23 p.m. and at 8.30 p.m., the tornado struck the warehouse. "I got text messages from him. He always tells me when he is filling up the Amazon truck when he is getting ready to go back," said Jones, reported Yahoo News. "I was like ‘OK, I love you.’ He’s like, ‘well Amazon won’t let me leave until after the storm blows over.'"
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy