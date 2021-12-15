Scratchpad: Use this paper wisely

Coast Weekend Editor Nikki Davidson poses with a bag made out of an old U.S. Coast Guard uniform.

Tis’ the season for ugly holiday sweaters, sparkly presents and twinkling light displays.

But in all honesty, this time of the year gives me major anxiety — and not just because of the potential for family drama or overly-scented stores.

I’m a reuse addict. A tendency that violently clashes with Walmart’s version of a merry Christmas.

For years, I’ve made a hobby and even a YouTube channel about thrifting and DIYing just about everything. I get a kick out of turning my friend’s old pajamas into a new shirt, or broken jewelry into shoe embellishments.

It started as a little six-month challenge not to purchase any new clothing when I was a TV anchor in Minnesota. What first seemed to be an impossible mission turned out to be so easy and cost-effective that it’s all I do now. Almost all of my clothes are second-hand, a badge I proudly wear with honor.

If someone were to ask where I would like a gift card for Christmas, I would unflinchingly respond, Goodwill. There’s absolutely no shame in my game, although I do prefer to shop at local nonprofits before heading to stores operated by large cooperations.

The holidays always remind me that maybe I’ve gone too far in this compulsion. Browsing through big box stores with towering stacks of brand-new plastic merchandise makes me feel sick.

I have to constantly remind myself it’s a faux-pas to give someone a pre-owned gift. As a result, I make people one-of-a-kind presents. Last year, I made my mother-in-law a tote bag out of my husband’s old U.S. Coast Guard uniform. I added fabric from a pair of flowery out-of-style trousers to give it a feminine edge.

But, in more cases than I wish to admit, my bizarre addiction creates expectations larger than I can handle before the Dec. 25 deadline.

Luckily for me, and like-minded people on the North Coast, there are artists with these same values that will handle the creating. The gifts they handcraft are often foraged from the land and built to last.

On page 15 of this issue of Coast Weekend, you’ll find a collection of local handmade holiday markets happening this weekend. They’ve got everything you need to find a last-minute sustainable gift.

Once you’ve found that perfect present, consider an out-of-the-box wrapping method. Use this issue of Coast Weekend to package it up, saving the world from the perils of single-use wrapping paper, one gift at a time.