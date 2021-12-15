ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitt long snapper Cal Adomitis joins Kenny Pickett, Jordan Addison as first-team All-Americans

By Jerry DiPaola
Tribune-Review
Tribune-Review
 4 days ago
All five NCAA-recognized All-America teams have been released, and Pitt made its mark on each.

The American Football Coaches Association team was the last of the five Wednesday, and quarterback Kenny Pickett, long snapper Cal Adomitis and wide receiver Jordan Addison were recognized. Pitt has three first-team All-Americans for the first time since 1982 (Jimbo Covert, Dan Marino and Bill Fralic).

Pickett joined Adomitis on the first team. Addison, the Biletnikoff winner, is a consensus All-American, named to the AFCA second team after four first-team honors from the Associated Press, Football Writers Association of America, Sporting News and Walter Camp.

In addition, defensive tackle Calijah Kancey was named to the Associated Press third team.

Pickett, a Heisman finalist and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award winner, also was named to the Walter Camp first team. He is Pitt’s first first-team All-American at quarterback since Marino in 1981.

AFCA added the long snapper position to its team this year, making Adomitis the first college player honored at that position. He also won the Patrick Mannelly Award as the nation’s top long snapper.

