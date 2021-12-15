ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

News groups argue for more access to redistricting panel

By ED WHITE
 4 days ago

DETROIT (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a challenge to whether a new state commission creating maps for the Legislature and Congress can keep certain business a secret. News organizations are suing to get access to a recording of a closed meeting and some...

Related
kmaland.com

MO Groups, Voters Urge Fairness, Transparency in Redistricting

(Jefferson City) -- Partisan tensions have been apparent in Missouri's redistricting process as commissions work to draw legislative maps and lawmakers prepare to draw congressional ones. The Show-Me State's redistricting commissions for state House and Senate maps are made up of an equal number of Republicans and Democrats. Joan Gentry,...
POLITICS
Michigan Advance

State Supreme Court hears arguments in media orgs. suit against redistricting panel

The Michigan Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday in a lawsuit filed by several media organizations that allege the state’s redistricting commission has violated the constitutional requirement of transparency. The Detroit Free Press, Detroit News, Bridge Michigan and the Michigan Press Association filed the lawsuit against the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission (MICRC) on Dec. […] The post State Supreme Court hears arguments in media orgs. suit against redistricting panel appeared first on Michigan Advance.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Detroit News

Lawyers argue limits of redistricting panel's transparency before high court

The Michigan Supreme Court will decide the fate of the state redistricting commission's shielding of confidential memos and a meeting recording after lawyers for the panel and suing media outlets sparred Wednesday about the constitutionality of the practice. Lawyers for Michigan's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission and The Detroit News, Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
wkar.org

Bill would bar redistricting panel from meeting in secret

The Legislature has adopted a bill that would require the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission to meet in public under the state’s Open Meetings Act. The bill now goes to Governor Gretchen Whitmer for her signature. The commission was created by voters in 2018 to draw new legislative and...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
bridgemi.com

On eve of court case, Michigan redistricting panel says it has right to secrecy

LANSING — Attorneys for Michigan’s redistricting panel argued in a court filing Monday that the group has a right to keep legal advice private because it falls under attorney-client privilege. Attorneys for the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission argued in a state Supreme Court brief that releasing documents...
MICHIGAN STATE
New Haven Register

North Carolina panel to hear redistricting case next month

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A three-judge panel will soon hear a case challenging North Carolina's legislative and congressional maps, according to court filings released Monday afternoon. Arguments are scheduled to be heard in Wake County Superior Court between Jan. 3 and Jan. 5, with closing arguments planned for Jan....
CONGRESS & COURTS
interlochenpublicradio.org

News organizations sue Michigan redistricting commission

Three news organizations and the Michigan Press Association are suing the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission, and they’re taking their case directly to the state Supreme Court. The news organizations say the commission is violating transparency requirements in the voter-approved amendment to the Michigan Constitution that created it. They...
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Bridge, news outlets sue Michigan redistricting panel to release memos

LANSING — A coalition of news outlets including Bridge Michigan filed suit in the Michigan Supreme Court late Tuesday to compel the state's redistricting commission to release secret memos used to draw minority-majority districts. Bridge, The Detroit News, Detroit Free Press and Michigan Press Association filed an emergency complaint...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Detroit News

Michigan newspapers sue for access to redistricting memos, meeting recording

Three news outlets and the Michigan Press Association filed suit Tuesday in the Michigan Supreme Court to force Michigan's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission to release records they say should be public. The emergency complaint from The Detroit News, Bridge Magazine and Detroit Free Press seeks recordings from an Oct. 27...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Civil rights department asks redistricting panel to reject, redraw Congressional maps

The Michigan Department of Civil Rights is again calling out Michigan's Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission in a statement urging the panel to redraw its proposed Congressional district maps. The department argued the ability to elect a candidate of choice in Flint, Saginaw, Pontiac, Southfield, Taylor, Inkster, Hamtramck, Detroit and Redford...
DETROIT, MI
610KONA

Political Watchdog Group Sues Washington State Redistricting Commission

(Thurston County, WA) — Washington state’s bipartisan redistricting commission is facing a lawsuit accusing it of violating the state’s Open Public Meeting Act. The group Washington Coalition for Open Government filed the lawsuit in Thurston County Superior Court. It claims the commission broke public meeting laws by holding hours-long secret negotiations before taking a down-to-the-wire vote on new maps that were not publicly displayed or debated. Though the commission did submit a plan, it missed the deadline of 11:59pm on November 15th. That sent the task on to the Washington Supreme Court. Commission members claimed the delay was due to the late release of the 2020 Census data, a shorter submission deadline, and other technical challenges. The Court then reviewed the work and accepted it –despite technically being late.
WASHINGTON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Detroit#Ap#The Supreme Court#U S House
onedetroitpbs.org

BridgeDetroit | Michigan Redistricting Panel Opts for Secrecy, Won’t Release Voting Memos

LANSING — Michigan’s redistricting panel voted Thursday to keep secret two memos that helped members justify the reduction of majority-minority legislative districts. Members of the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission kept the records secret over numerous objections, including those from residents in Flint who are upset they are losing a Black-majority district in proposed legislative maps.
POLITICS
SFGate

Arizona redistricting panel in final mapmaking throes

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona commission that is redrawing legislative and congressional district lines appeared poised to tilt congressional maps heavily toward Republicans before votes on Friday made that seem less likely. Friday's decision by the independent chair to side with the commission's two Democrats was a surprise for...
ARIZONA STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Supreme Court Considers Special Master While Redistricting Panel Asks For Time

State Supreme Court justices reacted with measured skepticism Thursday to a petition from Connecituct’s bipartisan redistricting panel for more time to complete work on a map of congressional voting districts. During a brief morning hearing, Assistant Attorney General Maura Murphy Osborne asked the justices to grant the nine-member Reapportionment...
