Illinois’ top cannabis official Toi Hutchinson leaves post to head national lobbying group that helped draw up law making pot legal in state

Then-Sen. Toi Hutchinson speaks June 25, 2019, before Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed into law a bill to legalize marijuana in Illinois starting in 2020. Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune

The top marijuana official in Illinois, Toi Hutchinson, is leaving her state job to work for the national lobbying group that led the push to legalize cannabis in the state.

Hutchinson, who was Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s senior adviser for cannabis control, stepped down to become president and CEO of the Marijuana Policy Project , or MPP, which took credit for writing much of the legalization law in Illinois.

Hutchinson had been a state senator from Olympia Fields, representing the south suburbs from 2009 to 2019. As a lawmaker, she worked with the MPP to write and pass the statute that legalized the sale and possession of recreational cannabis for adults, which became effective in 2020.

Initially, Pritzker’s office announced that he had appointed her to become cannabis regulation oversight officer, informally dubbed the pot czar.

But giving her the job created by legislation she voted on could have violated the state constitution . The constitution bars members of the General Assembly from being appointed to a public office created by state lawmakers in that same term.

So when Hutchinson started work for the administration in November 2019, it was as senior adviser to the governor, with a salary of $220,000. Officials said she gave back campaign contributions she’d received from the cannabis industry.

Instead, Danielle Perry was appointed as cannabis regulation oversight officer to report to Hutchinson.

Whatever her title, cannabis legalization under Hutchinson has had mixed results.

Illinois was hailed for being the first state to implement pot legalization through legislation, for enacting provisions to erase low-level cannabis convictions, for investing in areas affected by poverty and high rates of incarceration for marijuana, and for promoting minority ownership of weed businesses.

But the law had fundamental flaws tilting the field against minority ownership. It gave the existing white-dominated medical marijuana businesses a year’s head start in recreational sales, and a huge size advantage in growing the crop and owning dispensaries. In addition, the licensing process is cloaked in secrecy, and as a result of limiting the number of growers and sellers, the Illinois market has experienced shortages and high prices.

Beyond that, implementation of the law has been widely seen as a disaster. After widespread complaints and litigation alleging that the license application scoring process was unfair and favored wealthy and connected investors, the administration delayed licensing for more than a year.

To make up for problems created by the original law, state lawmakers passed a new law that expanded the number of new licenses.

But now, two Cook County judges have held up the issuance of 185 new dispensary licenses and 60 craft grower permits while litigation over the process grinds through the courts, which could take months or longer, further delaying any new entrepreneurs from entering the market.

In announcing her departure, Hutchinson emphasized her accomplishments in office.

“I’m pleased to be joining the team at MPP, where I will continue my yearslong effort to develop and support cannabis legalization legislation that centers on equity and repairing the harms of the past,” Hutchinson said in a news release. “We are incredibly proud of the hard work and lessons learned in Illinois, standing up programs to invest in equity entrepreneurs, reinvesting in communities, and clearing hundreds of thousands of arrests and criminal records.”

The Tribune received no reply to a request for an interview with Hutchinson.

Hutchinson’s departure comes just before a new state ethics law takes effect Jan. 1. A provision in the law prohibits executive branch officials from taking jobs that involve lobbying at the state level for six months after leaving their government jobs. The Marijuana Policy Project, which had been registered to lobby Illinois officials in all but one year since 2004, did not register this year.

In response to the Tribune’s questions, Marijuana Policy Project spokeswoman Denise Tolliver wrote that the organization is “focused solely on states where cannabis has not been legalized and therefore will not be engaged in Illinois.”

In addition, she wrote, the state’s Office of Executive Inspector General determined that Hutchinson was not restricted from pursuing this opportunity

Former state Sen. Susan Garrett, who knows Hutchinson from the General Assembly, is chair and co-founder of the bipartisan, nonprofit Center for Illinois Politics. She saw no apparent conflict with Hutchinson’s move, as long as she doesn’t lobby at the state level.

At a news conference in the Little Village neighborhood to announce a new round of funding for programs paid from state marijuana tax revenue,Pritzker said it was “bittersweet” to see Hutchinson move on to a role with the national organization.

“Toi has been in immense demand for her insights and energy and enthusiasm for a long time, since before I was able to persuade her to come on board and work with me, and I am honestly sad to see her go,” Pritzker said.

He called it “an immense honor for Illinois to have our own Toi Hutchinson leading the charge on a national scale, shaping the fight for cannabis justice not just in our state but in all 50 states.”

“It’s long past time for a federal law to move away from arcane cannabis criminalization and imprisonment and toward a justice-based model,” Pritzker said.

