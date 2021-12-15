Mets closing in on manager hire with Steve Cohen’s final interviews underway

The Mets appear determined to get all their shopping done by Christmas.

The team has picked its three finalists for their open managerial job. Former Yankees, Diamondbacks, Rangers and Orioles manager Buck Showalter is still believed to be the favorite. Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro (a Delmar, N.Y. native) and Astros bench coach Joe Espada (who worked with Mets general manager Billy Eppler during their time with the Yankees) are the younger, fresher candidates.

Quatraro was the first one to complete his second interview, which was in-person with Steve Cohen and other important members of the team’s front office on Tuesday.

Espada follows on Thursday before Showalter gets his turn on Friday, a team source confirmed. Presumably, the final decision will come shortly after that.

Prior to nailing down Showalter, Quatraro and Espada as their final three, the Mets also interviewed Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren (who was Terry Collins’ bench coach with the Mets for four years), ex-Tigers and Angels skipper Brad Ausmus and Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough.

Don Kelly withdrew his name from consideration in early December, citing personal reasons. Kelly, who played in the big leagues from 2007-2016 and had been part of Houston and Pittsburgh’s coaching staffs since retiring, took himself out of the running before doing a preliminary interview.

Each of the three final candidates — as well as Geren, Ausmus and McCullough — did their first interview over Zoom. Only Showalter, Quatraro and Espada have advanced to the in-person stage of interviews.