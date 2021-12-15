ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Mets closing in on manager hire with Steve Cohen’s final interviews underway

By Matthew Roberson, New York Daily News
Daily News
Daily News
 3 days ago

The Mets appear determined to get all their shopping done by Christmas.

The team has picked its three finalists for their open managerial job. Former Yankees, Diamondbacks, Rangers and Orioles manager Buck Showalter is still believed to be the favorite. Rays bench coach Matt Quatraro (a Delmar, N.Y. native) and Astros bench coach Joe Espada (who worked with Mets general manager Billy Eppler during their time with the Yankees) are the younger, fresher candidates.

Quatraro was the first one to complete his second interview, which was in-person with Steve Cohen and other important members of the team’s front office on Tuesday.

Espada follows on Thursday before Showalter gets his turn on Friday, a team source confirmed. Presumably, the final decision will come shortly after that.

Prior to nailing down Showalter, Quatraro and Espada as their final three, the Mets also interviewed Dodgers bench coach Bob Geren (who was Terry Collins’ bench coach with the Mets for four years), ex-Tigers and Angels skipper Brad Ausmus and Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough.

Don Kelly withdrew his name from consideration in early December, citing personal reasons. Kelly, who played in the big leagues from 2007-2016 and had been part of Houston and Pittsburgh’s coaching staffs since retiring, took himself out of the running before doing a preliminary interview.

Each of the three final candidates — as well as Geren, Ausmus and McCullough — did their first interview over Zoom. Only Showalter, Quatraro and Espada have advanced to the in-person stage of interviews.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Mets hire Buck Showalter: What it means for Yankees

The Buck stops in Queens. On Saturday, the Mets agreed on a deal with Buck Showalter to make the 65-year-old their new manager. Multi-billionaire owner Steve Cohen broke the news on Twitter: “I’m pleased to announce Buck Showalter as the new manager of the New York Mets.”. The...
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets hire Buck Showalter as manager, owner Steven Cohen announces on Twitter

The New York Mets have settled on Buck Showalter as their next manager. Owner Steve Cohen announced the hire himself on Twitter, and MLB Network's Jon Heyman says Showalter received a three-year contract. Showalter, 65, has managed in the majors for 20 seasons. Over that span, he's gone 1,551-1,517 (.506)...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Steven Cohen announces Mets newest manager

The New York Mets have made plenty of moves this offseason by bringing in some start talent but haven’t made a decision about their new manager until Saturday. Steven Cohen, the owner of the Mets, announced that Buck Showalter will be the newest manager of the organization. Showalter has coached over 3000 games in his career. He has a 1551-1517 record. Showalter was the AL Manager of the Year in 1994, 2004, and 2014.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Cohen
Person
Brad Ausmus
Person
Joe Espada
Person
Bob Geren
Person
Terry Collins
Person
Billy Eppler
Person
Buck Showalter
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Saturday’s Mets Manager News

The New York Mets have their next manager. On Saturday, team owner Steven Cohen took to Twitter to announce veteran coach Buck Showalter as the Mets’ new leader. “I’m pleased to announce Buck Showalter as the new manager of the New York Mets,” he wrote. Showalter has...
MLB
Camden Chat

Buck Showalter hired as manager of the New York Mets

Former Orioles manager Buck Showalter is heading back into a big league dugout after a three year absence. Following two rounds of interviews with the New York Mets over the last couple of weeks, Showalter was announced as the new Mets manager in a tweet by terminally online Mets owner Steven Cohen.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamondbacks#Yankees#Orioles#Astros#Dodgers#Angels#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
metsmerizedonline.com

2021 Report Card: Steve Cohen, Owner

“It’s hard to understand how professional hitters can be this unproductive. The best teams have a more disciplined approach. The slugging and OPS numbers don’t lie.”. Steve Cohen’s first tweet as a first year owner of the New York Mets made a few weeks after his team fell out of first place in the National League East. His team had struggled badly, falling one game below .500 and trailed the first-place Atlanta Braves. It was then that the 65-year old took to the airwaves (2021 style anyway) to voice his displeasure. Cohen, as it turned out, didn’t tweet out a nightly or even weekly, but the first one was sufficient to begin to learn the make-up of this man from Great Neck, N.Y.
MLB
CBS Sports

MLB roundtable: Who should the Mets hire as their next manager?

The Atlanta Braves are World Series champions and now baseball is in the middle of its first work stoppage since the 1994-95 strike. MLB and the MLBPA's were unable to agree to a new collective bargaining agreement prior to the Dec. 2 deadline, so the owners locked out the player, and the hot stove has been put on hold for the foreseeable future.
MLB
FanSided

Trevor Story’s final destination just became more apparent

On Thursday, there was a bombshell report made by ESPN’s Buster Olney about the state of the free agent shortstop market involving Carlos Correa and, by proxy, Trevor Story. As Call To The Pen‘s Kevin Henry noted yesterday, the Detroit Tigers reportedly offered Carlos Correa a ten-year deal for $275 million which Correa, obviously, turned down. But it was also reported that the Houston Astros are not comfortable offering any more than a six-year deal to any player.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees shockingly sign former Gold Glove and All-Star outfielder during lockout

These sneaky minor-league deals during the MLB lockout … they can maybe make a difference! Maybe. On Thursday, as New York Yankees fans have been dying for any bit of fun baseball news surrounding their team, it was revealed on the team’s transaction page that they added a former All-Star and Gold Glover while big-league transactions are suspended.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
FanSided

Phillies’ Kris Bryant chances improve as pair of NL rivals drop out

The Philadelphia Phillies will have stiff competition for Bryce Harper’s buddy Kris Bryant, but it looks like one team is taking itself out of the running. After trading for Bryant at the 2021 deadline, the San Francisco Giants are reportedly not planning to pursue retaining the star in his free agency. Nor are the Chicago Cubs likely to seek a reunion with their former homegrown star.
MLB
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees sign former White Sox, Phillies reliever

Ender Inciarte wasn’t the only former big-leaguer the Yankees signed Wednesday. They also came to terms on a minor-league deal with righty Jimmy Cordero, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman. Cordero didn’t pitch in 2021, recovering from Tommy John surgery that he had in March. It’s unclear when...
MLB
calltothepen.com

Rumors: 3 possible landing spots for Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw is not only one of the most prolific pitchers in the history of the Los Angeles Dodgers, but he is also a free agent for the first time in his illustrious career. While it may seem unthinkable, it is very possible that, in 2022, Kershaw will wear something...
MLB
FanSided

New predictions have Phillies signing these top free agents

While there were many major free-agent signings before MLB went into lockout, none of them belonged to the Philadelphia Phillies; they only added a few players before the ninth work stoppage in the league’s history went into effect on December 2. Before the lockout, Sports Illustrated predicted that the...
NFL
Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy